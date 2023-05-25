Taylor Mac to Headline Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Gala: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

Barrington Stage Company has announced Gala 2023: A NIGHT AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Monday, July 24 at 6:00 p.m. at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, MA. Patron tickets begin at $600; individual tickets are $350. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here.

Hosted by MacArthur Genius-Award-winning playwright, director, and performance artist Taylor Mac, BSC’s Gala will transport attendees to the pre-war Berlin Kit Kat Club for an evening of pleasure featuring a cabaret lineup that will include burlesque artist Gypsy Layne Cabaret & Co.. Guests will enjoy an open bar and four-course dinner provided by caterer Tom Ellis’s company The Swell Party. A dance party featuring music by Brownskin Band will begin at 9:30 p.m. to close out the night. Tickets to the dance party start at $50.

Taylor Mac is the first American to receive the International Ibsen Award, is a MacArthur Fellow, a Pulitzer Prize Finalist, a Tony nominee for Best Play, and the recipient of the Kennedy Prize (with Matt Ray), the Doris Duke Performing Artist Award, a Guggenheim, the Herb Alpert Award, a Drama League Award, the Helen Merrill Playwriting Award, the Booth, two Helpmann Awards, a NY Drama Critics Circle Award, two Obie’s, two Bessies, and an Ethyl Eichelberger.

Taylor’s groundbreaking production of 24-Decade History of Popular Music was hailed by Wesley Morris of The New York Times as “one of the great experiences of my life.” Selections from the epic show will be available to HBO subscribers starting June 27, following a world premiere for the concert documentary on June 14, 2023 at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Gypsy Layne was acclaimed as “a sexy highpoint of classic burlesque entertainment in the Berkshires” by Berkshire Magazine. Brownskin Band has won two SAMMY Awards for best R&B CD in Central New York.

Barrington Stage’s Gala is sponsored by Carole and Daniel Burack & Violet and Chris Eagan. This year’s Gala honors patron of the arts and longtime BSC Trustee Rhoda Levitt.

Gala 2023: A Night at the Kit Kat Club celebrates BSC’s Education Fund, in particular the Playwright Mentoring Project, which received the Coming up Taller Award – the highest recognition bestowed by the White House for an after-school program.

ABOUT BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY

Barrington Stage Company (BSC) is an award-winning theatre located in Pittsfield, MA, in the heart of the Berkshires. Co-founded in 1995 by Julianne Boyd, BSC’s mission is to produce top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to engage our community with vibrant, inclusive educational outreach programs. Alan Paul succeeded Ms. Boyd as the company’s Artistic Director in 2022.



BSC attracts over 60,000 patrons annually and has gained national recognition for its superior-quality productions and comprehensive educational programming, including the award-winning Playwright Mentoring Project, the Musical Theatre Conservatory, Youth Theatre, KidsAct! and other initiatives. The company has become integral to the economic revitalization of downtown Pittsfield.

BSC’s reputation for excellence began with a smash revival of Cabaret that moved to Boston in 1997 for an extended run. The theatre’s prominence grew with the world premiere of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin (BSC 2004; Broadway 2005-2008, winner of two Tony Awards). Other notable productions include the world premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown’s American Son (BSC 2016; Broadway 2018); Mark St. Germain’s Freud’s Last Session (BSC 2009; Off-Broadway 2010-2012); Leonard Bernstein, Comden & Green’s On the Town (BSC 2013; Broadway 2014, four Tony Award nominations); Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company, starring Aaron Tveit (2017); and West Side Story in honor of Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins’ centenaries (2018).



BSC develops and commissions new work with two programs: PlayWorks, which supports the creation of new plays, and the Musical Theatre Lab, which develops new musicals. Since 1995, BSC has produced 45 new works, 22 of which have moved to New York and major US regional theatres.

Barrington Stage Company has ushered in an exciting new era under the leadership of Artistic Director Alan Paul and Managing Director Meredith Lynsey Schade. The 2023 season will include a wide range of productions from iconic musicals, powerful plays, star-studded cabaret performances and much more. BSC's upcoming season will delight and inspire audiences of all ages. For more information on the upcoming season, please visit barringtonstageco.org.