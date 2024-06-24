Tasha Bonfanti Balsom Displays Original Works of Chinese Brush Painting at City Winery Boston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City Winery Boston will be displaying works of Chinese Brush Painting by Concord (MA) educator and painter Tasha Bonfanti Balsom, in its gallery space throughout July 2024.

Tasha learned the art of Chinese brush painting from master Chin Sei Yu while in college and has been creating works in this medium since that time. Studying individual plants and animals is at the heart of her work. Her Chinese name, given to her by Chin Sei Yu is Chiun Yu ( 春玉 Spring Jade).

A long-time resident of Lexington before moving back to her hometown of Concord, Tasha says “Each painting is created using traditional materials of rice or mulberry paper, China ink, sable and horsehair brushes, and attention to detail.”

“We are committed to providing our patrons with unique cultural and culinary experiences, and we are delighted to present talented local artists in our space,” said City Winery Boston’s marketing manager Scott Feldman.

In addition to publishing two books of her paintings: The Art of ABC. and The Art of 123, her paintings have been shown in a variety of spaces throughout New England, including Goddard College in Plainfield, VT; Club Passim and Stebbins Gallery, Cambridge MA; Cary Memorial Library, Lexington MA; and Fowler Library, Concord MA.

"For the past number of years, my work life has been dedicated to teaching very young children,” said Tasha. “ I have found that art is a universal language; a great teaching tool that can be shared by all ages and cultures. This group of paintings is an effort to share my joy of art with the children I teach as well as the public.”

Chinese Brush Painting by Tasha Bonfanti Balsom is free to the public and accessible during City Winery’s regular operating hours.

City Winery was founded in New York City in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery. Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Hudson Valley.

For tickets and information on this exhibit, shows and more, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.

Comments