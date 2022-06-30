TILLY NO-BODY: CATASTOPHES OF LOVE to be Presented by Shakespeare & Company in July

Tilly No-Body: Catastrophes of Love, written by and featuring Bella Merlin, directed by Miles Anderson, will be staged Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, 17 at 1:30 p.m., as part of the Plays in Process Series at the Tina Packer Playhouse at Shakespeare & Company.

Tickets range from $22 to $77 and are available at Shakespeare.org.

The tragic fates of celebrities - from Michael Jackson to Marilyn Monroe - leave us wondering who the private people behind the public facades really are. Tilly No-Body asks these questions through the lens of Tilly Wedekind - wife and muse to world-famous German playwright, Frank Wedekind (Spring Awakening). In Frank's plays, their private lives became public consumables, and without him, she feared she would be a nobody.