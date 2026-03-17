Dance Theatre Of Harlem To Return To Worcester In May
Performance will take place May 9 at The Hanover Theatre.
Music Worcester and The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts will present Dance Theatre of Harlem on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at The Hanover Theatre in Worcester, Massachusetts.
The performance will close The Hanover Theatre’s 2025–2026 Dance Series, which has included appearances by Complexions Contemporary Ballet and Cirque Kalabanté, with Parsons Dance scheduled for April 2.
Dance Theatre of Harlem will present a program featuring works by George Balanchine, Jodie Gates, and Artistic Director Robert Garland.
Program
DONIZETTI VARIATIONS
Choreography by George Balanchine
Set to music from Donizetti’s Don Sebastian, this ballet showcases technical precision and athleticism through a series of fast-paced variations.
PASSAGE OF BEING
Choreography by Jodie Gates
Premiered during the company’s 2025 New York season, the work unfolds in three movements set to music by composer Ryan Lott.
RETURN
Choreography by Robert Garland
Created for the company’s 30th anniversary, the ballet draws from the music of James Brown and Aretha Franklin and blends classical ballet with contemporary influences.
“We are thrilled to be bringing Dance Theatre of Harlem back to Worcester,” said Alan Seiffert, President & CEO of The Hanover Theatre, and Adrien Finlay, Executive Director of Music Worcester.
Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem has become an internationally recognized company known for expanding access to ballet and developing new work.
Ticket Information
Tickets are available through The Hanover Theatre box office, online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, or by calling 877-571-7469.
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