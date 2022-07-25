THE YOUNG COMPANY SUMMER FESTIVAL Takes Center Stage At Greater Boston Stage Company

The Young Company Summer Festival, performed by students in grades 4-12, brings together budding young artists and their professional teams to present jaw dropping storytelling at its finest.

This season, The Young Company Summer Festival will present two fully staged musicals. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her destiny. No summer is complete without a little jazz, but GBSC is bringing it all with Chicago: Teen Edition. Join us for this legendary award-winning musical about fame, fortune, and acquittal.

"What a year it has been! This summer marks our return to musicals for the first time in three years." Reflects Director of Education, Julia Nelson. "After three years of disconnection and the most difficult conditions our industry has ever seen, the large ensembles that drive each of these shows seemed like the perfect fit to celebrate coming together again. There's nothing more collaborative than a musical: the singing, the dancing, the drama, even the visual art created by the students and inspired by their shows (be sure to check out the exhibit in our gallery!). It's all going to be spectacular, and I can't wait for you to see it! *Confetti pop*."

"The wonderful cast of Chicago hit the ground running, learning song after song and dance after dance, demonstrating exceptional skill and professionalism." Reflects Autumn Blazon-Brown, Young Company alum and Chicago choreographer. "As the choreographer, I am most excited to be teaching actors about Bob Fosse's quirky style of dance (which happens to be my favorite!) while highlighting their individual talents."

Blazon-Brown recently appeared as Linda in GBSC's critically acclaimed production of Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. "In following the farcical murder trial of Roxie Hart, the show highlights various current social issues, from women's rights to media influence, while at the same time providing actors the opportunity to be over-the-top and have fun!".

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

Performed by the students of our Act 1 & 2 programs in grades 4 - 9

Somewhere inside all of us is the power to change the world. Broadway's biggest little hero, Matilda, is an extraordinary girl with a vivid imagination. Unloved by her rotten parents, Matilda is armed with astonishing wit, intelligence, and magic. At school, she catches the eye of her sweet schoolteacher, Miss Honey, but also the tyrannical headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. Matilda and Miss Honey join forces and dare to take a stand against The Trunchbull to alter their own destiny.

Directed by Hope Johnson. Choreographed by Jill Tokac. Music Directed by Vanessa Schukis. Stage Managed by Jenny Wu. Production Assisted by Gio Coppola. Costume Design by Brittany Meehan. Based on the book by Ronald Dahl. Book by Dennis Kelly. Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Chicago: Teen Edition

Performed by the students of our Act 3 program in grades 10 - 12.

Prepare to be Razzle Dazzled! "In roaring twenties Chicago, [chorus girl] Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap... until he finds out he's been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "Merry Murderess," Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of their own "American Dream".

Directed by Sydney Grant. Choreographed by Autumn Blazon-Brown. Music Directed by Lea Peterson. Stage Managed by Samantha O'Brien. Costume Design by Chris Ortiz. Book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse. Music by John Kandor. Lyrics by Fred Ebb.

The Young Company Summer Festival program and design team also includes Julia Nelson (Director of Education), Shauwna Grillo (Summer Festival Production Manager). Weylin Symes (Producing Artistic Director), Casey Blackbird (Production Manager), Sally Reid (Program Assistant), Kathleen Chadwick (Set Designer), Matthew Cost (Lighting Designer), Liam Conlon (Properties Master), Jon King (Scenic Builder/Master Electrician) and Erin Ronder Neves (Inclusion Specialist). Dan Pelletier will be the drummer for both productions.

All tickets are $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at (781) 279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org. Group sales are also available. Please contact Bryan Miner, Manager of PR and Sales, at bryan@greaterbostonstage.org or (781) 279-7885 x107 for more information.