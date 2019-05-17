THE THREE MUSKETEERS Ride Into GBSC In Collaboration With The Front Porch Arts Collective

Greater Boston Stage Company, in collaboration with The Front Porch Arts Collective, proudly presents a new take on the classic The Three Musketeers. With a cast of predominately black and brown actors, it's all for one and one for all in this action-packed, humor-filled take on Alexandre Dumas' The Three Musketeers. The Three Musketeers marks our inaugural production in Giving Voice: The Foundation Trust Drama Series. Directed by The Front Porch Arts Collective's founder and director, Dawn M. Simmons, performances run June 6 - 30, 2019. The Press Opening is Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 3:00pm.

Shares Simmons, "This adaptation was recently done by the Classical Theatre of Harlem. It's fight after fight after fight and incredibly funny. We are turning it on its head with a diverse cast and diverse bodies tackling traditionally male roles. We are so lucky to have received an outpouring of support from our colleagues and collaborators in the Boston theatre community. Greater Boston Stage Company is one of the theaters that stepped up and offered to co-produce in The Front Porch Arts Collective's inaugural season. With these partnerships we aspire to engage and facilitate dynamic conversations surrounding the Black and Brown experience across our city."

The Front Porch Arts Collective, in residence at Central Square Theater, is greater Boston's only professional black and brown arts organization dedicated to combating racism through theater. The Front Porch namesake signifies a communal gathering place - a communal spirit which inspires its members to serve communities of color and the greater Boston area by producing art that is welcoming to all audiences and inspires a more tolerant and inclusive Boston. The Front Porch Vision • Examine the interactions between race, culture, economics, ability, gender, and sexuality from the black and brown perspective • Challenge the biased narratives of black and brown people in America • Increase representation on stage, back stage, in the office, audience and in the boardroom • Endeavor to retain black and brown talent in Boston • Train the next generation of black and brown theater artists to address societal change through theater.

Giving Voice: The Foundation Trust Drama Series is committed to producing at GBSC, over the next five years, a play annually that will feature playwrights from traditionally underrepresented communities within the theatre industry. These communities will include but are not limited to women, people of color, members of the LBTQ community, and people with disabilities. These plays will have been written within the last 50 years or be contemporary adaptations or explorations of classic work. Dr. Joseph Spinazzola, Executive Director of The Foundation Trust, explains: "Now more than ever, we need contemporary theater to build bridges between communities, to help us heal from individual and collective trauma, and above all, to teach us how to listen to and make space for the manifold voices and perspectives that surround us but that typically go unheard, or worse, get misunderstood and become the embodiment of our fears. Through Giving Voice: The Foundation Trust Drama Series, the Greater Boston Stage Company is taking a tangible step to help create a community of inclusion on a regional level."

The cast of The Three Musketeers features Deborah Aboaba, Margaret Clark, Paige Clark, Lindsay Allyn Cox, Sarah Gazdowicz, Julianna Gerold, Arthur Gomez, Tonasia Jones, Lorraine Kanyike, James Ricardo Milord, Maurice Emmanuel Parent, Marc Pierre, Sarah Shin, Stewart Evan Smith, J.T. Turner, and Sharmarke Yusuf.

The Design Team is comprised of Scenic Designer Baron E. Pugh, Lighting Designer Aja M. Jackson, Costume Designer Amanda Mujica, Sound Designer and Young Company Alum - Caroline Eng, and Props Master Cesara Walters. Fight design is by Angie Jepson.

Single Tickets for The Three Musketeers: $45-55 Adults; $40-50 Seniors; $20 Students (with valid ID). Thrifty Thursday tickets cost $15 at the door and are available for the Thursday, June 6, 2019 performance at 7:30pm. Group Sales are available. Please contact Bryan Miner, Audience Development Manager, at 781-587-7907 or bryan@greaterbostonstage.org.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org.

Dawn M. Simmons (Director) is pleased to be returning to Greater Boston Stage after her GBSC debut with The Irish and How They Got That Way last year. Select regional credits include: With Glittering Eyes (Hibernian Hall), Macbeth (Actors' Shakespeare Project), The Wiz, Warrior Class, Saturday Night Sunday Morning (Lyric Stage Company of Boston), and Men on Boats (SpeakEasy Stage). Other regional directing credits include WAM Theatre, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, Bad Habit Productions, Boston Public Works, New Exhibition Room, Fresh Ink Theatre, The Theater Offensive, Our Place Theatre Project, Mill 6 and Fort Point Theatre Channel. Ms. Simmons is also Co-Artistic Director of New Exhibition Room, a founding member of the Small Theatre Alliance Boston, and Executive Director of StageSource.

Paige Clark* (Aramis) is thrilled to be making her Greater Boston Stage Company debut! Previous area credits include: Lady Macbeth in Macbeth, Emilia in Comedy of Errors, Julia in Two Gentlemen of Verona, Benvolia in Romeo & Juliet (Actors' Shakespeare Project); Mrs. Tanaka in Allegiance (SpeakEasy Stage Co.); Dinarzade in Arabian Nights (Central Square Theater -- IRNE Award Winner); and Agnes in She Kills Monsters (Company One). In addition to acting, Paige teaches and directs at Newton South High School as well as sings in her rock band, Poor Yorick.

Lindsay Allyn Cox* (Athos) is excited to make her Greater Boston Stage Company debut. Recent credits: Caroline, or Change (Moonbox Productions); Winter People (Boston Playwrights' Theatre); With Glittering Eyes (Hibernian Hall); Leftovers (Company One); Crossing Flight (TC Squared); Men on Boats (SpeakEasy); Barbecue (Lyric Stage); By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (Lyric Stage); and The Overwhelming (Company One). TV/Film Credits: Consumed (dir. Sloane Turner). Lyndsay studied acting at Appalachian State University and the University of Florida and holds a B.A. in Theatre Performance with a minor in vocal music. She is the Director of Theatre Arts at the Boston Center for the Arts and is a proud member of the Actors' Equity Association.

James Ricardo Milord* (Porthos) is thrilled to be making his Greater Boston Stage and Front Porch Arts Collective debut. Most recent credits include The Handmaid's Tale (Boston Lyric Opera), The Agitators and Cyrano (Gloucester Stage). Other credits include Anna Christie and Barbecue (Lyric Stage), Akeelah and the Bee (Wheelock Family Theatre), Clybourne Park (Longwood Players Club), The Good Negro, Splendor, The Brothers Size Trilogy, Clockwork Orange (Company One), and Macbeth (Shakespeare Now) to name a few. Film credits include Honest Thief (Solution Entertainment Group), Proud Mary (Screen Gems), The Brotherhood (Showtime), a handful of indies and industrial commercials.

Marc Pierre* (D'Artagnan) is thrilled to make his Front Porch/Greater Boston Stage Company debut. Most recent credits include Cardboard Piano (New Rep Theatre); Fences (Florida Rep); Gloria (Gamm Theatre); Brawler (Kitchen Theatre Company); Airness (Actors Theatre of Louisville); When January Feels Like Summer (Central Square Theatre); Peter and the Starcatcher (Lyric Stage); Milk Like Sugar (Huntington Theatre Company); The Flick (Gloucester Stage). TV/Film Credits include Castle Rock and Twelve (Joel Schumacher, Dir.). Marc received his B.F.A. at Emerson College. He is a recipient of the Isabel Sanford Scholarship and Emerson College's Acting Area Award.

Maurice Emmanuel Parent* (Cardinal Richelieu) is thrilled to be making his Greater Boston Stage debut. Most recently Maurice was seen as Lord Capulet in Romeo and Juliet at the Huntington Theatre Co. Other Huntington credits include Skeleton Crew, Merrily We Roll Along, and A Raisin in the Sun. Other credits include: Hair (Barrington Stage), Ragtime (Music Theatre of Wichita, Fulton Opera House, and New Repertory Theatre), Coriolanus and King Lear (Commonwealth Shakespeare Company), Dangerous Liaisons (Nora Theatre Company), Macbeth / Equivocation (Actors' Shakespeare Project - Resident Company Member). Most recently he made his directorial debut with Breath and Imagination co-produced by the Lyric Stage and The Front Porch Arts Collective. His work has been recognized with two Elliot Norton Awards, three Independent Reviewers of New England (IRNE) Awards, and one Arts Impulse Award. Mr. Parent is the 2018-2019 Boston College Monan Professor in Theatre Arts and Co-founder of The Front Porch Arts Collective.

*Denotes member of Actors' Equity Association.

Photo credit: Nile Hawver/Nile Scott Shots





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You