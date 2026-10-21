THE NUTCRACKER to Run at Boston Ballet This Holiday Season

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Boston Ballet will present Mikko Nissinen's The Nutcracker, New England's quintessential holiday tradition, as part of a celebratory season marking Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen's 25 seasons with the Company. A centerpiece of the holiday season, this spectacular production brings generations of families together through exquisite choreography, Tchaikovsky's iconic score, and lavish sets and costumes. The Nutcracker runs November 27–December 31 at the Citizens Opera House. PNC Bank is the Presenting Sponsor of Mikko Nissinen's The Nutcracker.

“Boston Ballet's The Nutcracker is a beloved holiday production in New England, and being part of thousands of families' celebrations is an honor,” said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen. “After so many years with this production, I'm still struck by how much there is to discover within it. As I celebrate my 25 seasons with Boston Ballet, it is extra special to watch the Company perform the production I created to be not only a treasured holiday experience, but as a truly spectacular display of technique and artistry from our Company and Boston Ballet Orchestra.”

This version of the classic tale, created by Nissinen for Boston Ballet in 2012, reflects his commitment to bringing exceptional ballet of the highest caliber to New England audiences. Designed to be more than just a holiday show, the production serves as a sumptuous showcase of the extraordinary physicality and command the Company possesses, and as an invitation for audiences to discover more of the art form. The Nutcracker features the full Company, Boston Ballet II dancers, Donna Egan Graduate Program, and Boston Ballet School students. The 48-performance run will feature many dancer debuts in new roles, showcasing the vast talent within the Company and organization.

The Nutcracker is one of the largest productions the Company has ever built, engaging craftspeople from across the United States. Acclaimed scenic and Costume Designer Robert Perdziola's beautiful sketches were transformed into the production's larger-than-life sets that range from muted, subtle hues in the Act I party scene to vibrant colors in Act II's Kingdom of the Sweets. The production also incorporates more than 350 intricate and ornate costumes designed by Perdziola, illuminated by renowned Finnish designer Mikki Kunttu's lighting design. The Boston Ballet Orchestra, led by Boston Ballet Music Director Mischa Santora, performs Tchaikovsky's renowned score.

Mikko Nissinen's The Nutcracker is based on the libretto by Alexandre Dumas père titled The Tale of the Nutcracker, which is adapted from E. T. A. Hoffmann's story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. The story follows the wondrous journey of young Clara, who receives a wooden nutcracker as a gift at her family's Christmas Eve party. Later that night, her nutcracker is magically revealed as a handsome prince, who leads her through an enchanted forest and on to the Kingdom of the Sweets.

The Nutcracker's story extends long after the holiday season, as it serves as a cornerstone of sustainability for Boston Ballet as a nonprofit organization. In addition to the roster of dancers and the orchestra, Boston Ballet employs hundreds of artisans, craftspeople, stagehands, and administrative staff to help create the magic on stage. The Nutcracker is the only program in the entire Boston Ballet 2026–2027 season that covers the investment required to produce each performance.

Boston Ballet is proud of the steadily rising demand for The Nutcracker, following record-breaking runs in both 2024 and 2025. With this increasing demand, there continues to be a rise in third party ticket brokers selling fraudulent and overpriced tickets. Brokers do not always guarantee a seat for their customers and often charge back Boston Ballet, costing the organization thousands of dollars. Tickets purchased directly through Boston Ballet start at $29, plus the Citizens Opera House's required $11 fee, for a total starting price of $40 per ticket. While third-party brokers may resell tickets at significantly higher prices or include exorbitant fees, tickets purchased directly through Boston Ballet do not exceed $450 including fees, and on average, less than 10% of the theater is made available at that higher price point. The vast majority of tickets were purchased at lower price levels, providing audiences with a broad range of options to experience Boston Ballet.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 17 Hrs 53 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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