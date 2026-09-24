THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW to be Presented at Americana Theatre Company

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​Americana Theatre Company will present the spooky season classic as a one-actor adaptation “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” from October 22 through 26, 7 pm, at Historic Union Church.

Americana Theatre Company presents an original version of the story classic “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” bringing Washington Irving's haunting tale to life just in time for the Halloween season. Created by Artistic Directors Derek Martin and Jesse Sullivan, this original production has been performed nationally, delivering Ichabod Crane's eerie encounter with the Headless Horseman in a bold, imaginative staging. Set at Carver's historic Union Church—surrounded by old burial grounds—it's the perfect place for a ghostly visit…you might even catch a glimpse of the Horseman himself!

Originally written in 1820, Washington Irving's haunting narrative “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” tells the story of a local schoolmaster whose lonely journey home turns into a night of delightful terror when he is met on the road by the Headless Horseman.

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” features audience favorite actor Nick Hancock, most recently featured as Uncle Fester in Americana's production of “The Addams Family”. Hancock is a Sacramento-based performer, choreographer, writer, director, and teaching artist with a bachelor's degree in musical theatre from Jessup University. Other performance credits include Long John Silver in “Treasure Island,” Lee in “True West,” Edward in “Big Fish,” and Bob Cratchit in “A Christmas Carol.” Choreography credits include “Oklahoma!,” “Big Fish,” “Carrie: The Musical,” “ Peter Pan,” and “Footloose.” When not acting or choreographing, he can be found teaching music, dance, and performance classes at various studios, schools, and programs on both coasts, or singing in orchestral concerts and solo acts across the state of California.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 10 Hrs 07 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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