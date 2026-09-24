THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW to be Presented at Americana Theatre Company
Performances will run from October 22 through 26.
Americana Theatre Company will present the spooky season classic as a one-actor adaptation “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” from October 22 through 26, 7 pm, at Historic Union Church.
Americana Theatre Company presents an original version of the story classic “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” bringing Washington Irving's haunting tale to life just in time for the Halloween season. Created by Artistic Directors Derek Martin and Jesse Sullivan, this original production has been performed nationally, delivering Ichabod Crane's eerie encounter with the Headless Horseman in a bold, imaginative staging. Set at Carver's historic Union Church—surrounded by old burial grounds—it's the perfect place for a ghostly visit…you might even catch a glimpse of the Horseman himself!
Originally written in 1820, Washington Irving's haunting narrative “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” tells the story of a local schoolmaster whose lonely journey home turns into a night of delightful terror when he is met on the road by the Headless Horseman.
“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” features audience favorite actor Nick Hancock, most recently featured as Uncle Fester in Americana's production of “The Addams Family”. Hancock is a Sacramento-based performer, choreographer, writer, director, and teaching artist with a bachelor's degree in musical theatre from Jessup University. Other performance credits include Long John Silver in “Treasure Island,” Lee in “True West,” Edward in “Big Fish,” and Bob Cratchit in “A Christmas Carol.” Choreography credits include “Oklahoma!,” “Big Fish,” “Carrie: The Musical,” “ Peter Pan,” and “Footloose.” When not acting or choreographing, he can be found teaching music, dance, and performance classes at various studios, schools, and programs on both coasts, or singing in orchestral concerts and solo acts across the state of California.
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