THE LAST FIVE YEARS Will Be Performed at Lyric Stage Company of Boston Next Month

The Lyric Stage Company of Boston presents its first musical since Little Shop of Horrors in October 2019 with Jason Robert Brown's intimate portrait of young romance in The Last Five Years. Performances begin Friday, November 12 and run through Sunday, December 12. Press Performance is Sunday, November 14 at 3pm.

Returning to the Lyric Stage are Jared Troilo* (My Fair Lady, Murder for Two, Camelot) as Jamie and Kira Troilo* (Gypsy, Camelot) as Cathy.

Musical Direction is by Dan Rodriguez, Scenic Design is by Jenna McFarland Lord, Costume Design by David Lucey, Lighting Design by Karen Perlow**, and Sound Design by Andrew Duncan Will.

There are always two sides to every story; the story depends on who is telling it. The Last Five Years is an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy telling her story backwards while Jamie tells his story chronologically.

Says Lyric Stage Artistic Director, Courtney O'Connor, "The pairing of Leigh Barrett directing real-life married couple Jared and Kira Troilo was simply irresistible, and we're thrilled to be bringing singing back to the Lyric Stage with this compelling and complex tale. "

Executive Director Matt Chapuran says, "This is a musical about five years in the lives of two young people, one of them looking forward while the other lamenting what has come before. This certainly feels like all of us right now: peering out into the world once again, eager to embrace the best bits of the future, but doing so with the knowledge of our past shortcomings."

Jared Troilo*- Lyric Stage My Fair Lady (Freddy), Murder for Two (Detective Marcus), Camelot (Lancelot). Jared has also appeared on the stages of SpeakEasy Stage Company, Wheelock Family Theatre, Palace Theatre, Moonbox Productions, Shadowland Stages, Reagle Music Theatre, Greater Boston Stage Company, The Barnstormers Theatre, and Fiddlehead Theatre Company. He is an IRNE award winner for Best Featured Actor in a Musical (She Loves Me). TV/Film:Across The Pacific (PBS), Kevin can F*** Himself (AMC) and the upcoming film About Fate. BFA The Boston Conservatory. Proud member of AEA. JaredTroilo.com

Kira Troilo*- Lyric Stage: Gypsy (Dainty June), Camelot (Lady). Wheelock Family Theatre: Little Women (Meg March), In the Heights (Carla). Moonbox Productions: Caroline, or Change (Emmie Thibodeaux). NextDoor Theater: Sister Act (Deloris Van Cartier). SpeakEasy Stage: The Color Purple (Olivia). Kira also frequently works as a choreographer and received an Elliott Norton nomination (Parade, Moonbox Productions) and an IRNE nomination (Little Mermaid, Fiddlehead Theatre) for her work. Kira is an avid writer, and shares her experiences, stories and perspective on her personal blog. Instagram: @biracial_mom, @kikitroilo. Website: www.biracialmom.com

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States

** Represented by United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829 of the IATSE