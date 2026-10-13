THE HUNDRED AKER WOOD to Open at Cape Rep Theatre

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Cape Rep Theatre will continue 2026 season with the world premiere musical The Hundred Aker Wood, written by Macklin Devine, Seamus Devine, Paddo Devine and Maura Hanlon. The show is directed by Maura Hanlon.

Performances will be held in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater November 12 - December 13, Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 2 pm; additional matinees Friday 11/27, Saturday 11/14, 11/21, 11/28, 12/05 and 12/12 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $45, $30 for 35 and under; $25 for 18 and under. Student Rush 1/2 price at the door day of show and Pay-What-You-Like the first Friday 11/13.

Call the box office or see us online at caperep.org for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater, North Side Route 6A E. Brewster, 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

The Hundred Aker Wood

Written by Macklin Devine, Seamus Devine, Paddo Devine and Maura Hanlon

Directed by Maura Hanlon

Musical Direction by Scott Storr

Set Design by Ryan McGettigan

Costume Design by Robin McLaughlin

Lighting Design by Susan Nicholson

Stage Manager Brielle Whalen

We are delighted to continue our mission of supporting new works by local artists with the world premiere musical, The Hundred Aker Wood by Macklin Devine, Paddo Devine, Seamus Devine and Maura Hanlon. This production embodies what we value most at Cape Rep: giving the artists in our community the opportunity to create, collaborate, take artistic risks, and share new stories with our audiences. The Hundred Aker Wood is the second musical created by the Devine brothers, following their work Archibald Avery. Like so much of the work we champion at Cape Rep, it is a story sparked by the imaginations of artists right here in our community and brought to life through collaboration. When A.A. Milne wrote Winnie-the-Pooh and The House at Pooh Corner, he wrote them for everyone. In this adaptation of the stories that became classics, it too, is meant for everyone at any age. It's a perfect way to bring in the holiday season.

It's nearly 11 and Billy Moon has an appointment. It's his new aide Virgil's first day and he doesn't want to be late, but Billy would rather kill some time than be early for another appointment in a life that has been reduced to nothing but appointments. Who knew killing time could be so much fun? The Hundred Aker Wood is a story told with humor, heart and wonderful new songs.

Directed by Maura Hanlon, with musical direction by Scott Storr, the production features scenic design by Ryan McGettigan, costumes by Robin McLaughlin, lighting by Susan Nicholson, and stage management by Brielle Whalen.

And then there's the cast—a marvelous gathering of Cape Rep favorites, including Macklin Devine, Art Devine, Zack Johnson, Christina Morrell, Trish LaRose, Ian Hamilton, and Brian Lore Evans. With this much talent in one place, the stage is sure to be buzzing with energy, mischief, and a little bit of magic.

All performances will be in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater, 3299 Main Street, Brewster. New this season, more matinees! You asked, we listened! We have added more matinees across the season. Check each show's schedule for exact dates! For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 508.896.1888 or online at www.caperep.org.

A special thanks to this show's sponsor Cusack & Fennell, P.C. Attorneys at Law!

Cape Rep's 2026 season is made possible through the generous support of Cove Road Real Estate, Cusack & Fennell, P.C. Attorneys at Law, Secure Storage, Friends' Marketplace, Cape Cod Linen Rental, SBS One Source, E.F. Winslow, Hot Chocolate Sparrow, Budget Blinds, The Cape Cod Chronicle, Haven, Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters, Uncle Pete's Chowder House, WOMR, WCAI, The Brewster Bookstore, Hyannis Honda, Lotus Primary Care, Orleans Yoga and Robinson Financial Solutions.

Tour Dates

Cape Rep's 41st season opened with the 25th anniversary of 9-Ball May 6 - May 31

The Real Inspector Hound, June 23 - July 19

Cape Cod Premiere of the Conor McPherson and Bob Dylan musical Girl from the North Country playing August 5 - August 30

The Fall of the House of Usher by Gip Hoppe September 30 - October 25

World premiere musical The Hundred Aker Wood by Macklin Devine, Paddo Devine, Seamus Devine and Maura Hanlon playing November 12 - December 13

Outdoor daytime children's program Puppets, Paul and Mary Sing Songs by the Seashore, June 30 - September 1

Contact the box office for more information: 508-896-1888 or visit our website for further news at www.caperep.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 06 Hrs 13 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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