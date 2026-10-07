TRUE TALES OF THE PARANORMAL with Adam Berry Will Come to Cape Rep

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Cape Rep Theatre will present True Tales of the Paranormal with Adam Berry. This one-night-only spook-tacular performance will be held Thursday October 29, 2026 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $40, and $100 for the performance and a ghost hunt with Adam in the Barn after the show. There are only 20 VIP tickets for sale! Performances will be in Cape Rep's Historic Crosby Barn, 3299 Main Street, Brewster MA.

Join Cape Cod local Adam Berry from Kindred Spirits and Ghost Hunters on the Travel Channel & HBO Max (and, yes, a few Cape Rep productions!), for an evening of thrills, chills, and spine tingling True Tales of the Paranormal. Adam is one of the world's most renowned paranormal investigators with decades of research and experience that will enlighten your ghostly curiosity. These firsthand accounts, told in a 'campfire story format' will get everyone in the Halloween spirit and is appropriate for all ages. Adam brings his wit and humor to help lighten the mood, then dives into theatrical ghostly experiences that range from first encounters, hotel apparitions, strange synchronicities, and signs from those who've passed onto their next journey. There will also be a question and answer session so you can dive deeper into the unknown.

Tickets are $40 or $100 for 20 lucky people who want the VIP experience that includes the 90 minute show and a special ghost hunt with Adam after the performance. Investigate what spirits may lurk at Cape Rep Theatre! Using actual paranormal equipment, Adam will lead our small group in an educational and thought provoking ghost hunt. No experience is necessary. Join us 'after dark' if you dare!

One of the most respected and captivating paranormal investigators in the world. Best known as the co-star and executive producer of Kindred Spirits, Adam brings a rare blend of sharp investigative skill, heartfelt empathy, and charisma to every haunted location he explores. His journey into the paranormal began with a powerful supernatural encounter in Gettysburg, sparking a lifelong mission to uncover the truth behind hauntings. After winning Ghost Hunters Academy, he earned his place on the legendary series Ghost Hunters, where his fearless approach and deep respect for the spirit world made him a standout. As the co-star and executive producer of the acclaimed television series Kindred Spirits, Adam has redefined ghost hunting for a new generation—blending historical research, emotional storytelling, and groundbreaking investigative techniques.

Adam's work isn't just about chasing ghosts—it's about connecting families with answers, honoring history, and giving a voice to the unexplained. With his unmatched intuition, commanding presence, and unwavering dedication, Adam Berry has become the gold standard in modern paranormal investigation.

Cape Rep's 41st season opened with the 25th anniversary of 9-Ball May 6 - May 31, followed by The Real Inspector Hound, June 23 - July 19, followed by the Cape Cod Premiere of the Conor McPherson and Bob Dylan musical Girl from the North Country playing August 5 - August 30. Followed by The Fall of the House of Usher by Gip Hoppe September 30 - October 25 and the season wraps up with the world premiere musical The Hundred Aker Wood by Macklin Devine, Paddo Devine, Seamus Devine and Maura Hanlon playing November 12 - December 13. Our outdoor daytime children's program features Puppets, Paul and Mary Sing Songs by the Seashore, June 30 - September 1.

Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1986 as a company dedicated to creativity and professionalism. On seven acres of land in Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Massachusetts, Cape Rep Theatre is the steward of the beautiful land and historic buildings that are home to the company's three theaters. Cape Rep Theatre: Professional theater in an intimate setting.

Contact the box office for more information: 508-896-1888 or visit our website for further news at www.caperep.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 18 Hrs 46 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Boston News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming