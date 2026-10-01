Photos: THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER at Cape Rep Theatre

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Check out new production photos from The Fall of the House of Usher at Cape Rep Theatre below.

Cape Rep Theatre is presenting Gip’s adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher, which was first staged in 1990. The production honors the late artist’s early work and creative influence on the Lower Cape theater community.

The cast includes Mike Steers, Colin Bourget, Jefferson Thomas, Jenn Pina, Nathaniel Hall Taylor, Ari Lew, Jade Schuyler, Julie Allen Hamilton and Jack Kerig.

Cape Cod Chronicle Night in the Barn will take place Thursday, October 1, at 6:30 p.m. Hosted by the Cape Cod Chronicle, the pre-show gathering offers an opportunity to meet members of the creative staff and discuss the production over refreshments.

The production carries a PG-13 advisory and is not recommended for children.

Photo Credit: Bob Tucker / Focalpoint Studio

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 02 Hrs 12 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming