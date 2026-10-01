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Photos: THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER at Cape Rep Theatre

Cast photos feature Mike Steers, Colin Bourget, Jefferson Thomas, Jenn Pina, and ensemble members in scenes from the Cape Rep Theatre production.

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Check out new production photos from The Fall of the House of Usher at Cape Rep Theatre below.

Cape Rep Theatre is presenting Gip’s adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Fall of the House of Usher, which was first staged in 1990. The production honors the late artist’s early work and creative influence on the Lower Cape theater community. 

The cast includes Mike Steers, Colin Bourget, Jefferson Thomas, Jenn Pina, Nathaniel Hall Taylor, Ari Lew, Jade Schuyler, Julie Allen Hamilton and Jack Kerig.

Cape Cod Chronicle Night in the Barn will take place Thursday, October 1, at 6:30 p.m. Hosted by the Cape Cod Chronicle, the pre-show gathering offers an opportunity to meet members of the creative staff and discuss the production over refreshments.

The production carries a PG-13 advisory and is not recommended for children.

Photo Credit: Bob Tucker / Focalpoint Studio

Photos: THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER at Cape Rep Theatre — photo 1 of 6


Mike Steers, Colin Bourget

Photos: THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER at Cape Rep Theatre — photo 2 of 6


Jefferson Thomas, Jenn Pina, Colin Bourget

Photos: THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER at Cape Rep Theatre — photo 3 of 6


Nathaniel Hall Taylor, Ari Lew, Jade Schuyler, Colin Bourget, Mike Steers

Photos: THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER at Cape Rep Theatre — photo 4 of 6


Nathaniel Hall Taylor, Ari Lew

Photos: THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER at Cape Rep Theatre — photo 5 of 6


Mike Steers, Jefferson Thomas, Julie Allen Hamilton, Jenn Pina, Colin Bourget, Jack Kerig, Nathaniel Hall Taylor

Photos: THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER at Cape Rep Theatre — photo 6 of 6


Jenn Pina, Mike Steers

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