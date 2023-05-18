THE GAAGA Coming To Harvard Square; Discounted Tickets Available!

The Harvard Square Business Association has announced the US premiere of The Gaaga, a fantastical trial of Putin set in a bomb shelter through this site-specific phantasmagoria written and directed by celebrated Ukrainian playwright and director Sasha Denisova, taking place June 2nd - 18th at the former location of the Beat Brew Hall, 13 Brattle Street, Harvard Square. These performances will also be available to stream virtually June 8th - 18th. The Gaaga is produced by HSBA member Arlekin Players Theatre & (zero-G) Lab.

The Gaaga is a darkly funny, haunting phantasmagoria that takes us on a journey through the consequences of war. Set in an abandoned restaurant converted into a bomb shelter, a Ukrainian girl dreams Vladimir Putin and his cronies into a trial for crimes of war. Developed through first-person interviews with refugees and officials, *THE GAAGA* *(The Hague)*, is inspired by world events.

Written & Directed by Sasha Denisova

Co-Directed by Igor Golyak

Environmental Design by Irina Kruzhilinia

Produced by Sara Stackhouse

