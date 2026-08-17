 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE CHER SHOW to be Presented at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center

Olivia Lancellotta, Meaghan Bruneault and Michelle Moran star as Babe, Star and Lady in the Foxborough run.

By:
THE CHER SHOW to be Presented at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center

Emerald City Theatrical will present The Cher Show: The Broadway Musical at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for eight performances only, August 21-30, 2026.

A dazzling celebration of one of the world's most iconic entertainers, The Cher Show follows Cher's extraordinary journey from a young dreamer to an international superstar. Spanning decades of music, love, heartbreak, reinvention, and self-discovery, the musical tells Cher's story through three distinct versions of the legendary performer: Babe, Lady, and Star.

The production features a score filled with unforgettable hits, including "Believe," "If I Could Turn Back Time," "The Beat Goes On," and "I Got You Babe." At its heart, The Cher Show is a celebration of resilience, individuality, and the power of self-expression.

Adding to the spectacle, Emerald City Theatrical's production will feature the original Broadway costumes designed by legendary fashion icon Bob Mackie, whose work on The Cher Show earned him the 2019 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical. Audiences will have a rare opportunity to experience Mackie's celebrated designs live on stage.

The production will also utilize the scenic set and props from the First National Tour of The Cher Show, bringing the scale, visual excitement, and spectacle of a major professional touring production to Foxborough audiences.

THE CAST

Emerald City Theatrical's production features a cast of regional professional performers, including: Olivia Lancellotta as Babe, Meaghan Bruneault as Star, Michelle Moran as Lady, Tyler Rebello as Sonny Bono, Michael C. Naugler as Gregg Allman, Connor Goins as Bob Mackie / Robert Altman, Bridget Saunders as Georgia Holt / Lucille Ball, Nicholas Dona as Ensemble / Rob Camilletti, and Matt Scungio as Ensemble / Phil Spector.

The ensemble features Sara Almeida, Alec Galavotti, Kevin Lorenzo-Hernandez, Alexa LeClerc, Izzie McElroy-Cotter, Nate Conrow, Owen Parker, Cassie Passias, Ryan Carrigan, Marisa Turcotte, Kiersten Chan, Victoria Raimondi, and Sean Sullivan.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center
Upcoming Shows
The Cher Show: The Broadway Musical
8/21 - 8/30/2026
Recent Articles
THE CHER SHOW to Feature Original Tony-Winning Bob Mackie Costumes at Marilyn Rodman PAC
THE CHER SHOW to Feature Original Tony-Winning Bob Mackie Costumes at Marilyn Rodman PAC
6/23/2026
Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Boston SHOWS

The Norwegians in Boston The Norwegians
Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre (9/04-10/04)
Therapy Gecko Live in Boston Therapy Gecko Live
Arts at the Armory (8/30-8/30)
Oh, Mary! in Boston Oh, Mary!
Emerson Colonial Theatre (12/21-1/03)
Summer, 1976 in Boston Summer, 1976
The Unicorn Theatre (10/07-10/31)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (All audience members regardless of age must have a ticket. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult in Boston The Rocky Horror Picture Show (All audience members regardless of age must have a ticket. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/27-10/27)
Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird in Boston Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird
Huntington Theatre (10/08-11/08)
Koe Wetzel & Shane Smith and The Saints in Boston Koe Wetzel & Shane Smith and The Saints
Leader Bank Pavilion (8/19-8/19)
Covenant in Boston Covenant
SpeakEasy Stage Company (9/25-10/17)
Hamlet in Boston Hamlet
Tina Packer Playhouse (8/13-8/30)
Wicked in Boston Wicked
Boston Opera House (9/23-11/15)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets