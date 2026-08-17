THE CHER SHOW to be Presented at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center

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Emerald City Theatrical will present The Cher Show: The Broadway Musical at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for eight performances only, August 21-30, 2026.

A dazzling celebration of one of the world's most iconic entertainers, The Cher Show follows Cher's extraordinary journey from a young dreamer to an international superstar. Spanning decades of music, love, heartbreak, reinvention, and self-discovery, the musical tells Cher's story through three distinct versions of the legendary performer: Babe, Lady, and Star.

The production features a score filled with unforgettable hits, including "Believe," "If I Could Turn Back Time," "The Beat Goes On," and "I Got You Babe." At its heart, The Cher Show is a celebration of resilience, individuality, and the power of self-expression.

Adding to the spectacle, Emerald City Theatrical's production will feature the original Broadway costumes designed by legendary fashion icon Bob Mackie, whose work on The Cher Show earned him the 2019 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical. Audiences will have a rare opportunity to experience Mackie's celebrated designs live on stage.

The production will also utilize the scenic set and props from the First National Tour of The Cher Show, bringing the scale, visual excitement, and spectacle of a major professional touring production to Foxborough audiences.

THE CAST

Emerald City Theatrical's production features a cast of regional professional performers, including: Olivia Lancellotta as Babe, Meaghan Bruneault as Star, Michelle Moran as Lady, Tyler Rebello as Sonny Bono, Michael C. Naugler as Gregg Allman, Connor Goins as Bob Mackie / Robert Altman, Bridget Saunders as Georgia Holt / Lucille Ball, Nicholas Dona as Ensemble / Rob Camilletti, and Matt Scungio as Ensemble / Phil Spector.

The ensemble features Sara Almeida, Alec Galavotti, Kevin Lorenzo-Hernandez, Alexa LeClerc, Izzie McElroy-Cotter, Nate Conrow, Owen Parker, Cassie Passias, Ryan Carrigan, Marisa Turcotte, Kiersten Chan, Victoria Raimondi, and Sean Sullivan.

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