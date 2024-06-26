THE BLACK BOX Sings…WAITRESS Concert To Feature Former Cast Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE BLACK BOX, the region's premier music, theater, and event venue, is bringing back THE BLACK BOX Sings… Concert Series outside under the stars this summer. Kicking off the 2024 series is THE BLACK BOX Sings… WAITRESS on June 28th at 8:00pm.

Starring Emily Koch (Broadway's Waitress, WICKED, Kimberly Akimbo) and Jim Hogan (Waitress on tour, Broadway's Kimberly Akimbo) with Ali Funkhouser, April Lisette, Dan Callaway, Robbie Rescigno, Nick Paone, and an ensemble of Franklin Performing Arts Company favorites. Join THE BLACK BOX for a celebration of the beloved Sara Bareilles score.

Emily Koch starred as Jenna on Broadway and on tour in Waitress and will return to THE BLACK BOX to lead the concert alongside Jim Hogan from the touring company. Both Koch and Hogan recently closed the Broadway production of Kimberly Akimbo.

Modeled after the popular cabaret series “54 Sings” at 54 Below in NYC, THE BLACK BOX continues THE BLACK BOX Sings… Series this June and August. The series celebrates the music of musicals, composers, and artists sung by Franklin Performing Arts Company favorites. Table seating and general seating are available. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside.

Tickets and more information are available at THEBLACKBOXonline.com or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370. THE BLACK BOX is located at 15 W. Central Street in downtown Franklin, MA.

