Suffolk University Theatre Department Presents the World Premiere Of THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS By Thornton Wilder

What stands in the way of us living life while we're living in it? The Suffolk University Theatre Department presents the world premiere of Thornton Wilder's complete one-act play series - The Seven Deadly Sins - at the Modern Theatre. Professor Wesley Savick, Suffolk University student Micaleen Rodgers, and Suffolk alumna Sydney Grant share directing responsibilities. Wilder's ambitious 7 one-act play cycle features 28 characters located in 7 distinct locations set within 7 distinct time periods.



Speaking about the production, Savick, a long-time Wilder fan, explains,



"Thornton Wilder wrote, 'Of all the forms of genius, goodness has the longest awkward age.' I think these plays, which he never finished to his satisfaction, are a theatrical exploration of humanity's eternal awkward age. Wilder's sins are something like a description of a moral force of gravity...the weight which resists our desire to fly. Neither didactic nor evangelical, The Seven Deadly Sins is a beautiful summation of Wilder's uniquely optimistic sense of tragedy."

He continues, "This long-overdue premiere production of Thornton Wilder's The Seven Deadly Sins is a special occasion to shed new light on one of the greatest literary and theatrical minds of the American 20th century. Written and revised over the last nineteen years of his life, the seven short plays in this ambitious cycle constitute a prophetic and kaleidoscopic vision of our inability to be fully alive in life as we live it, will live it, and have always lived it. "



The one-act plays are:



The Drunken Sisters [Gluttony]

-Directed by Sydney Grant (SU '15)

In Shakespeare and the Bible [Wrath]

-Directed by Wesley Savick

Bernice [Pride]

-Directed by Micaleen Rodgers (SU '20)

Cement Hands [Avarice]

-Directed by Wesley Savick

A Ringing of Doorbells [Envy]

-Directed by Sydney Grant (SU '15)

The Wreck of the Five-Twenty-Five [Sloth]

-Directed by Wesley Savick

Someone from Assisi [Lust]

-Directed by Wesley Savick

Seating is General Admission. Tickets for THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS are on sale now for $15 and $10 for students and seniors at Moderntheatre.com or by calling 866.811.4111.





