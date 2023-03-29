Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Student Blog: Decisions... A Year Later

Student Blog: Decisions... A Year Later

A year after Decisions Are Hard, do I regret my decision to be a Tharts Major? TLDR... Nah

Mar. 29, 2023  

As we learned in my blog, Decisions Are Hard, Boston University School of Theatre BFAers are tasked with declaring their major within the school halfway around through their second semester freshman year. It's been a year since I wrote that blog and officially made my decision to be a BFA Theatre Arts major. In that year, I lived alone in Boston, moved out of the dorm into an apartment where I learned how to cook and take care of myself, worked on my relationship with myself and with others, fell back in love with the idea of home, did physical therapy every single week, explored to my heart's content, took classes in all my major areas (Acting, Directing, and Playwriting) as well as my minor areas of emphases (Social and Racial Justice and Communications), and experienced nature and other artistic media (as well as how they are intrinsically interconnected) in ways I never let myself before.

Also in that year, I wrote four full-length plays (one of which will be presented as a staged reading at the end of this semester and two will be presented as staged readings next year 2023/24 ), Assistant Directed and Music Directed a production at BU, reengaged with acting in multiple ways including acting in a two-person production at BU, auditioned outside of school in person and via self tapes nearly every week, began my work as a Communications Assistant for the BU College of Fine Arts Communications team, networked and gathered strong connections with professionals in my fields, grew my social and cultural consciousness, re-immersed myself in the Deaf and Disabled communities, and began to incorporate my social justice work into my art.

A year after declaring my major, and with the growth I've seen and felt within myself and everything I've learned, do I regret my major decision? Do I regret choosing Tharts? Short answer: Not one bit.

When making my decision last year, I was worried that, in choosing Tharts, I wouldn't be able to further develop my trust in myself as an actor. Oh, how wrong I was. In the Tharts major, I can take any and all Theatre classes I am interested in, including but not limited to all the coursework BFA Acting students take (Acting, Voice and Speech, Alexander, Movement, etc), directing classes, playwriting classes, design classes, and production classes. Thanks to Tharts, I've had the privilege to take classes and opportunities I was highly interested in, all because I wanted to, rather than be prescribed a specific set of acting focused only classes each semester (of which the only the BFA Acting students take). For example, Tharts students who chose to take an acting class Fall 2022 semester were given the opportunity to take a Directed Study: Acting taught by renowned Director, Playwright, and Deviser, Malika Oyetimein. In this six-person class, we focused on preparing for the rehearsal room, diving into the dramaturgy and working on scenes from Suzan-Lori Park's play f-ing A.

This class was the first time since pre-COVID shutdowns three years ago that I had the opportunity to act alongside a real-life scene partner (not over Zoom) and on a "stage" (aka class studio). It was so important for me to re-engage with my abilities and trust in this way: low risk/high reward, as long as I put my mind to it, and I definitely did. Everything I've learned about myself in and out of theatre in the past three years truly goes into every single thing I'm now able to do and interact with as an actor. I am not the same actor or artist I was three years ago, and I couldn't be more proud of myself.

Because I'm not an acting major, I have the freedom to take breaks from acting classes-something I know is integral to cementing further learning for myself-and decided to only take Movement classes from my acting track this semester. This has been super beneficial and has allowed me to be able to focus on racking up my core classes (known as Hub Units at BU), specifically my Quantitative Reasoning classes. The CFA has a Career Development for Artists and Arts by the Numbers class where we quantify sets of data to further our understanding of art making, self-branding, and the trends in the art world. In the former, I solidified my artistic focus:"I am a storyteller who acts, directs, and writes, gravitating toward stories expressing dynamic and dysfunctional interpersonal relationships and social commentary. I aspire to make stories and storytelling more accessible to marginalized artists and patrons." In the latter, I researched and mapped out equity theatres in the United States, following the question as to where the main theatre hub cities and locations are. These classes have truly helped me ground myself in my dreams and I'm very excited to use the information I glean from it in my career.

I do not know the acting major experience, but I know-from what I have observed in my acting major friends-that I would not have nearly as much freedom in following my curiosity nor in my actual schedule to pursue my artistic, personal, and learning needs. Nearly two years into my time at BU, I am very happy with my decision to come here, stay here, learn here, and be a Tharts major.



Related Stories
Student Blog: Tick Tick Boom... Photo
Student Blog: Tick Tick Boom...
Student Blog: What Do Ushers Do In Musical Theater? Photo
Student Blog: What Do Ushers Do In Musical Theater?
Due to my interest in the performing arts, I started working as a house usher in a Korean theater this year. In this article, I would like to share my experience working as a house usher in a Korean musical theater.
Student Blog: When More Than Just the Play Goes Wrong Photo
Student Blog: When More Than Just the Play Goes Wrong
But, I promise, even though it is so easy to dwell on the negatives, there is always joy to be found somewhere. Nothing is permanent.
Student Blog: Time Management Tips and Tricks Photo
Student Blog: Time Management Tips and Tricks
Hello again, friends! I hope all of you are doing well! Here at UE, we are over halfway through the semester. In the midst of frequent homework, lots of projects, tech weeks, looming finals, and the summer beyond, it can all seem like a lot to handle. I am confident in the knowledge that I am not alone in the feeling of being over inundated with various things, from both my fellow peers at UET and you, readers. So, that said, I wanted to share with you various tips and tricks that have helped me manage my time in my first year of college.

From This Author - Student Blogger: Lana Sage

Hi Friends! I consider myself a storyteller who acts, directs, and writes. I gravitate toward stories expressing dynamic and dysfunctional interpersonal relationships and social commentar... (read more about this author)


Live and In Person: It's Open CallsLive and In Person: It's Open Calls
March 8, 2023

We are just around midterm of the Spring semester at BU and things are going pretty swimmingly for me. I'm only taking 16 credits this semester-compared to my normal 18-20 I've been taking since my Junior year of high school-with my classes meeting only one to two times per week. A lot of my classwork is challenging but done in class with a lot of hands-on experiences and data collection.
The Art and The ArtistThe Art and The Artist
February 21, 2023

I firmly believe that the best mode of learning for an artist is through the consumption of other art. It is so important for us to be patrons of art and artists. It’s not only a way of giving back to our fellow artists, but also a brilliant method of learning for our own artistic gain. Inspiration strikes from others, so it only makes sense that artists become inspired by the art of others. 
A Week in the Life of a Boston University Theatre StudentA Week in the Life of a Boston University Theatre Student
October 16, 2022

Happy college to me and anyone who chooses to celebrate it! Welcome to a new year of school, that one thing you wish you left back in highschool, and a chilling fall semester. I thought I’d bring you along for a week in the life of my first semester as a Sophomore BFA Acting/Directing/Playwriting at Boston University (BU)!
Lana's Guide For Actually Enjoying Self TapesLana's Guide For Actually Enjoying Self Tapes
August 22, 2022

Through my disdain of self tapes and hope to revive the feeling of being in a physical audition room, I've created some ground rules for myself. I hope these help, because they have surely helped me.
The Life and Times of ArtThe Life and Times of Art
June 24, 2022

Something they don’t tell you enough about college: you don’t have any time. You’d think that, if you’re majoring in some sort of art, you’d have ample ability and time to do, create, and work on the art you care about. I thought that. I thought wrong.
share