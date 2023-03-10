Spring Play Dates Reading Series Kicks off 2023 Season at Provincetown Theater

Following on the creative path of the 24-Hours Plays last weekend, the new play development mission of the Provincetown Theater will present a succession of one-night presentations, free-to-the-public, over the next two months of new works in their annual new play reading series, Spring Play Dates. Supported and produced under the auspices of the Provincetown Theater's Stephen Mindich Literary Project, this year's roster of four new American plays includes works by Cape Cod writers Racine Oxtoby and Linda Fiorella, a new musical composed and written by Jon Richardson, and a new play from New York writer Sarah Schulman, whose The Lady Hamlet was developed in the Play Dates series in 2019 and received its world premiere at the Provincetown Theater last summer. The Lady Hamlet recently won Best New Play of 2022 in the Boston Regional Broadwayworld.com Awards.

Spring Play Dates begins Thursday, March 23, and performs on select Thursday nights thru April 20, 2023 at the Provincetown Theater, 238 Bradford Street, Provincetown, MA 02657.

Admission is free of charge. In advance of attending each reading, the theater requests patrons sign onto a "general admission" list at provincetowntheater.org. Free parking and a cash bar are available at every performance.

Directed and performed by actors from New York and Cape Cod, readings in Spring Play Dates will be followed by an audience discussion with the playwright, facilitated by series curators.

Spring Play Dates 2023 Schedule:

Thursday, March 23 at 7PM: Free Ali! Free Bob! by Sarah Schulman. A contemporary Chekhovian comedy about a group of artists and academics who find themselves thrown into disarray following the overseas arrest of their filmmaker ringleader.

Thursday, March 30 at 7PM: Fun Times in Babylon! by Racine Oxtoby. Drawn from myriad media sources, the play tells the true story of the 1921 scandal and murder trial that changed Hollywood forever.

Thursday, April 13 at 7PM: Beanie's Last Stand by Linda Fiorella. A play about a group of queer friends, led by a middle-aged DJ, who drop their emotional masks while hiding from a militia in a dune shack on Cape Cod.

Thursday, April 20 at 6PM: Jack of Hearts by Jon Richardson. A musical about the co-workers, patrons, friends, and lovers in a battered old bar in Provincetown, MA as they face the crossroads of their lives on the final weekend of the summer of 1963.

Spring Play Dates is co-curated by playwright, author, and former executive director of the Dramatist Guild of America, Gary Garrison, along with Provincetown Theater artistic director David Drake. In association with the Stephen Mindich Literary Project, additional sponsorship for 2023 programming of Spring Play Dates has been provided by Gabby Hanna, Cynthia Newbury Martin, Jeff Peters, and East End Books.