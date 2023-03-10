Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spring Play Dates Reading Series Kicks off 2023 Season at Provincetown Theater

Spring Play Dates begins Thursday, March 23, and performs on select Thursday nights thru April 20, 2023

Mar. 10, 2023  
Spring Play Dates Reading Series Kicks off 2023 Season at Provincetown Theater

Following on the creative path of the 24-Hours Plays last weekend, the new play development mission of the Provincetown Theater will present a succession of one-night presentations, free-to-the-public, over the next two months of new works in their annual new play reading series, Spring Play Dates. Supported and produced under the auspices of the Provincetown Theater's Stephen Mindich Literary Project, this year's roster of four new American plays includes works by Cape Cod writers Racine Oxtoby and Linda Fiorella, a new musical composed and written by Jon Richardson, and a new play from New York writer Sarah Schulman, whose The Lady Hamlet was developed in the Play Dates series in 2019 and received its world premiere at the Provincetown Theater last summer. The Lady Hamlet recently won Best New Play of 2022 in the Boston Regional Broadwayworld.com Awards.

Spring Play Dates begins Thursday, March 23, and performs on select Thursday nights thru April 20, 2023 at the Provincetown Theater, 238 Bradford Street, Provincetown, MA 02657.

Admission is free of charge. In advance of attending each reading, the theater requests patrons sign onto a "general admission" list at provincetowntheater.org. Free parking and a cash bar are available at every performance.

Directed and performed by actors from New York and Cape Cod, readings in Spring Play Dates will be followed by an audience discussion with the playwright, facilitated by series curators.

Spring Play Dates 2023 Schedule:

Thursday, March 23 at 7PM: Free Ali! Free Bob! by Sarah Schulman. A contemporary Chekhovian comedy about a group of artists and academics who find themselves thrown into disarray following the overseas arrest of their filmmaker ringleader.

Thursday, March 30 at 7PM: Fun Times in Babylon! by Racine Oxtoby. Drawn from myriad media sources, the play tells the true story of the 1921 scandal and murder trial that changed Hollywood forever.

Thursday, April 13 at 7PM: Beanie's Last Stand by Linda Fiorella. A play about a group of queer friends, led by a middle-aged DJ, who drop their emotional masks while hiding from a militia in a dune shack on Cape Cod.

Thursday, April 20 at 6PM: Jack of Hearts by Jon Richardson. A musical about the co-workers, patrons, friends, and lovers in a battered old bar in Provincetown, MA as they face the crossroads of their lives on the final weekend of the summer of 1963.

Spring Play Dates is co-curated by playwright, author, and former executive director of the Dramatist Guild of America, Gary Garrison, along with Provincetown Theater artistic director David Drake. In association with the Stephen Mindich Literary Project, additional sponsorship for 2023 programming of Spring Play Dates has been provided by Gabby Hanna, Cynthia Newbury Martin, Jeff Peters, and East End Books.




Actors Shakespeare Project To Present CORIOLANUS Beginning March 29 Photo
Actors' Shakespeare Project To Present CORIOLANUS Beginning March 29
Playwright Sean San José's new Play On modern verse translation offers a new lens into the impact of violence and political power on marginalized populations. 
JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Acquired by Broadway Licensing & Sets Run The Huntington Photo
JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Acquired by Broadway Licensing & Sets Run The Huntington
Broadway Licensing has acquired “John Proctor Is the Villain” by playwright Kimberly Belflower for live stage performance rights. In conjunction, The Huntington in Boston will include the new play in its 23/24 season.   
Boston Ballet Presents OUR JOURNEY Next Month Photo
Boston Ballet Presents OUR JOURNEY Next Month
Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen has announced the Boston Ballet presentation of Our Journey, a program showcasing two insightful contemporary works that reflect our curiosity about the world and our shared desire for human connection.
ArtsEmerson Announces Spring 2023 Film Programming Photo
ArtsEmerson Announces Spring 2023 Film Programming
ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College today announced its film programming slate for Spring 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Actors' Shakespeare Project To Present CORIOLANUS Beginning March 29Actors' Shakespeare Project To Present CORIOLANUS Beginning March 29
March 9, 2023

Playwright Sean San José's new Play On modern verse translation offers a new lens into the impact of violence and political power on marginalized populations. 
Boston Ballet Presents OUR JOURNEY Next MonthBoston Ballet Presents OUR JOURNEY Next Month
March 9, 2023

Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen has announced the Boston Ballet presentation of Our Journey, a program showcasing two insightful contemporary works that reflect our curiosity about the world and our shared desire for human connection.
ArtsEmerson Announces Spring 2023 Film ProgrammingArtsEmerson Announces Spring 2023 Film Programming
March 9, 2023

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College today announced its film programming slate for Spring 2023.
BSO Youth And Family Concert Series Presents Daytime Programs On The Theme 'Young At Heart: A Musical Look At Curiosity, Creativity, And Courage'BSO Youth And Family Concert Series Presents Daytime Programs On The Theme 'Young At Heart: A Musical Look At Curiosity, Creativity, And Courage'
March 8, 2023

Francisco Noya will conduct two BSO Family Concerts with host Rebecca Sheir on Saturday, April 1, including a sensory-friendly performance at 10 a.m.; the program includes works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Valerie Coleman, Carlos Simon, Arturo Márquez, and others
ArtsEmerson Presents SHADOWS CASTArtsEmerson Presents SHADOWS CAST
March 8, 2023

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College, will welcome back visionary director and performer Raphaëlle Boitel with her newest piece Shadows Cast which will run five performances only from March 30 – April 2, 2023.
share