Spire Center Reveals New Shows As Part of its Fall Lineup

The Spire Center for the Arts in Plymouth, MA announced four new shows including a Comedy Night featuring Boston native Tony V on Friday, October 6, singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman on Friday, November 17, blues musician James Montgomery on Saturday, November 25, and the iconic Celtic group Cherish the Ladies: performing A Celtic Christmas on Friday, December 15. Tickets go on sale Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 6am, at Click Here.

Tony V went from an employee at the Somerville Mental Health Center to being voted “The Funniest Man in Massachusetts” by Showtime Television in 1986. Tony V now has a very successful career in comedy with appearances on networks such as Comedy Central and MTV, appeared in movies, and has worked with people such as Bill Burr, Jay Leno and Adam Sandler. With his time in New York city and Los Angeles, he has had multiple appearances on the Late Night w/Conan O'Brien, Comedy Central's Tough Crowd w/Colin Quinn and several sit-coms including Seinfeld, Boston Common, The Single Guy and Dr. Katz Professional Therapist. Having proven himself a solid comic actor, Tony Then tackled dramatic roles on television working with such notable actors as Eric Roberts, Ice T and James McDaniels from NYPD Blue.

Opening the show for Tony V. will be Jerry Thornton, a writer/podcaster for Barstool Sports. The show is hosted by Matt Misci, a local comedian.

Beth Nielsen Chapman's diverse body of work spans fifteen albums and seven #1 hits, including compositions that have been recorded by Elton John, Bonnie Raitt, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Bette Midler, Willie Nelson, Neil Diamond, the Indigo Girls, and Keb Mo' and her music has been featured in film and TV. This Kiss, ASCAP'S 1999 Song Of The Year, sung by Faith Hill, garnered her a Grammy nomination. Also nominated for a Grammy in 2012 for The Mighty Sky. She was Nashville NAMMY'S 1999 Songwriter of the Year and inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2016.

James Montgomery is best known as the lead singer, blues harp player, frontman, and bandleader of The James Montgomery Blues Band (a.k.a. The James Montgomery Band). Montgomery collaborates with many star performers and recording artists. He is also the past President of The New England Blues Society. Montgomery has toured with many artists, including Aerosmith, The J. Geils Band, Bonnie Raitt, Bruce Springsteen, The Allman Brothers, The Steve Miller Band, The Johnny Winter Band, The Blues Brothers with (Jim Belushi and Dan Aykroyd) and others.

One of the most engaging and successful ensembles in the history of Celtic music, Cherish The Ladies have shared timeless Irish traditions with audiences worldwide for over thirty years. In their Celtic Christmas program, the Ladies put their signature mark on classic carols such as “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Silent Night,” in arrangements that highlight the group's unique Celtic instrumentation, beautiful harmonies, and spectacular step dancing. Hailed by The New York Times as “passionate, tender and rambunctious,” Cherish The Ladies have released three critically acclaimed holiday albums, On Christmas Night, A Star In The East, and 2015's Christmas In Ireland.

