Spire Center For Performing Arts Has Announced New Shows With Chelsea Berry, Livingston Taylor, And Grace Morrison

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts, has announced three new shows coming.

With a career spanning over fifty years, Singer Songwriter Livingston Taylor will play from his extensive repertoire on November 16 and folk singer Chelsea Berry will play on November 21.

Singer-songwriter Grace Morrison will grace the Spire stage with her own genre of country on December 19. Tickets go on sale Saturday, July 20, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org.

Chelsea Berry is a powerhouse vocalist and performer based out of New England. Dubbed “the Pink of folk music” by acclaimed singer songwriter Susan Werner, Chelsea's shows are driven by her dynamic stage presence, heartfelt lyrics and stories, and masterful writing. She has released 10 original albums over her 25 year career and has collaborated on projects with dozens of other writers and performers. A favorite among venues up and down the East Coast, Berry's beautiful voice and commanding stage presence have taken her on the road as support for Livingston Taylor, Chris Smither, Mavis Staples, Chris Isaak, Shawn Colvin, and many others.

Livingston Taylor picked up his first guitar at the age of 13, which began a more than 50-year career that has encompassed performance, songwriting, and teaching. From top 40 hits “Carolina Day,” “Get out of Bed,” “I Will Be in Love with You” and “I'll Come Running,” to “I Can Dream of You” and “Boatman,”( the last two recorded by his brother James), Livingston's creative output has continued unabated. Livingston's 50th year of making music was celebrated by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, both declaring January 18, 2017 "Livingston Taylor Day".

Born and raised on the shores of Cape Cod, Grace Morrison's unique brand of “saltwater country” has established her as a confident, refreshing voice in country-pop. With performances at Nashville's Bluebird Café and co-writes with multi-Grammy winner Lori McKenna (Humble and Kind) and hit songwriter Barbara Cloyd (I Guess You Had to be There) under her belt, Grace made a name for herself in 2022 at songwriter festivals from Massachusetts to Montana. During this stretch she gained further recognition and invitations to write with Dana Hunt Black (Check Yes or No), and Steve Dean (Round About Way).

Tickets go on sale for these shows Saturday, July 20, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

ABOUT THE SPIRE CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS

The Greater Plymouth Performing Arts Center, Inc. (GPPAC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to performing arts and educational programs, supporting the vibrant arts community in the greater South Shore region. The organization founded The Spire Center for Performing Arts, a town-owned venue to serve as a mecca for the arts, dedicated to showcasing music, theatre and dance performances, and arts education appealing to all generations from across the Southeastern Massachusetts region. For more information, to order tickets online, or to learn more about The Spire, please visit www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488, or follow Spire Center for Performing Arts on Facebook.

