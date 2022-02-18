Sphinx Virtuosi To Perform TRACING VISIONS Program In Seven Cities, March 19 – April 10

The Sphinx Virtuosi-a professional chamber orchestra comprising 18 of the nation's top Black and Latinx classical musicians who are primarily alumni of the internationally renowned Sphinx Competition-takes its "Tracing Visions" program back on tour this spring with performances in seven cities along the East Coast and in the Midwest.

These dates follow the Virtuosi's nine-city tour in the fall, which culminated in the orchestra's annual performance at Carnegie Hall, praised by The New York Times as "splendid," "vibrant," and "arresting." Featuring works by Jessie Montgomery, Xavier Foley, Andrea Casarrubios, and more, the ensemble's 2021-22 tour program, "Tracing Visions," sets out to challenge and evolve the classical canon with music that celebrates the rich history of America as a place where differences can be overcome and diverse communities can unite under a shared identity.

The Sphinx Virtuosi is part of the Sphinx Organization, a social justice organization dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts. The organization is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Spring tour performances take place at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, IN, on Saturday, March 19 at 8:00 p.m.; the New World Center in Miami Beach, FL, on Tuesday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.; the Beaches Fine Arts Series in Jacksonville Beach, FL, on Sunday, March 27 at 4:00 p.m.; the Portland Ovations series in Portland, ME, on Thursday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m.; the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, MA, on Sunday, April 3 at 1:30 p.m.; the Kohler Foundation in Kohler, WI, on Friday, April 8 at 8:00 p.m.; and the Schubert Club in St. Paul, MN, on Sunday, April 10 at 3:00 p.m. Many of the presenting organizations are partners in Sphinx's wide-reaching education and outreach programs with several tour dates including masterclasses with Virtuosi members.

Members of the Sphinx Virtuosi work together as cultural ambassadors reaching new audiences through annual tours. A bit of a musical archeology project, "Tracing Visions" features composer, double bass player, and Sphinx alum Xavier Foley's arrangement of the "Black National Anthem," Ev'ry Voice; 2020 Sphinx Medal of Excellence recipient Jessie Montgomery's Banner commissioned by Sphinx and premiered in 2014; Andrea Casarrubios' Seven honoring the heroes who fought to save lives during the pandemic, featuring soloist and Sphinx Competition Laureate, cellist Thomas Mesa; Ginastera's Concerto for Strings; as well as gospel and Brazilian dance music.

The national Sphinx Virtuosi Tour is made possible with the generous support of JPMorgan Chase & Co and Robert F. Smith, with additional support from the National Endowment for the Arts.