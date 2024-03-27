Special Offer: BOSTON COMEDY FESTIVAL FINALE at Berklee Performance Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch comedy's next big stars battle it out at the 24th Annual Boston Comedy Contest Finale! With special guests Adam Ferrara, Michael Gross, and Tony V. Hosted bt Jim McCue. Past finalists include Nate Bargatze and Mark Normand. Witness this epic showdown and see who takes home the $5,000 prize!



$10 OFF! USE CODE: HAHAHA

Whether you're a comedy connoisseur or just looking for a night of pure entertainment, this event is not to be missed. Join us as we crown the winner of the 24th annual Boston Comedy Contest, and celebrate the joy of laughter in the heart of the city. The final eight up-and-coming stars from a 48-comic field go head-to-head for a $5,000 first place prize. The stage transforms into a comedic battleground, hosting the most talented and quick-witted performers from around the country. The atmosphere is electric, and the competition is fierce, with each comedian vying for the audience's affection and the esteemed recognition of the judging panel.

In addition to The Stand Up Comedy Competition we will be presenting awards to our 2023 honorees who join a distinguished group of previous award winners whose works define the art form and contribute to our rich cultural legacy.

Comedian of the Year: Adam Ferrara

Adam Ferrara is an actor and comedian who Entertainment Weekly dubbed “hilarious." He co-hosted the critically acclaimed BBC sensation Top Gear US for six seasons. Some of Ferrara's other credits include playing Chief Needles Nelson on the Emmy® nominated FX drama Rescue Me, co-starring with Emmy® Award winner Edie Falco on Showtime’s hit series Nurse Jackie, and starring alongside Kevin James in the hit movie Paul Blart: Mall Cop. Lifetime Achievement Award: Michael Gross During his fifty-year career, Michael Gross is perhaps best known for his portrayal of father Steven Keaton on NBC’s award-winning Family Ties. Among his big screen appearances, Gross enjoys cult status among sci-fi and horror fans for his portrayal of survivalist Burt Gummer in the 1990 feature film Tremors, its Syfy channel series, and six sequels. He was recently featured at the 2024 Santa Barbara Film Festival, playing father to actress Heather Graham in her new film, Chosen Family. Lifetime Achievement Award Stand-Up Comedy: Tony Viveiros Tony Viveiros started doing stand-up comedy in 1982, and has made several highly acclaimed appearances on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Comedy Central’s Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn, and several sitcoms including Seinfeld, Boston Common, The Single Guy and Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist. Viveiros costarred in World’s Greatest Dad with Robin Williams and has had recurring roles in both The Town and The Brotherhood. A recent recipient of an Actors Guild Guild, Viveiros recently did a Superbowl ad for Sam Adams. He is one of the most beloved comedians in Boston and was the first comedian ever to perform at Fenway Park while opening for another Boston Legend, Bill Burr. This night promises to be a rollercoaster of humor, showcasing diverse comedic styles that will leave you in stitches. Hosted by Jim McCue. A mixture of witty “A-list material” and his ability to work off-script has earned Jim McCue the title “Boston’s King of Crowd Work.” McCue blends thought-provoking material and uncanny improv skills with a style that encourages audience participation. No two shows are ever the same! McCue has been featured on Comedy Central, Comcast Comedy Spotlight, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, RedEye on Fox news, Live at Gotham AXS TV and Roughing It on NESN in his native New England. McCue went viral this year with his Dry Bar special Nothing Personal which has had over 3 million views. This event is 18+