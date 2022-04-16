SpeakEasy Stage Company to Present Regional Premiere of THE INHERITANCE

From April 22 - June 11, 2022, SpeakEasy Stage Company will proudly present the US Regional Theatre premiere of Matthew LÃ³pez's epic two-part drama THE INHERITANCE, winner of the 2020 Tony Award for Best Play.

Interweaving lives and spanning generations, THE INHERITANCE brilliantly transposes E. M. Forster's novel Howard's End to 21st century New York for a look at three generations of gay men attempting to forge a future for themselves amid a turbulent and changing America. A generation after the peak of the AIDS crisis, what is it like to be a young gay man in New York? What is the legacy left to them by previous generations? And what do they owe the future and each other? LÃ³pez explores these and many other profound themes through the turbulent and often hilarious experiences of a group of young ambitious friends in a work that has been hailed as "the most important American play of the century so far." (The Telegraph - UK)

With his win for THE INHERITANCE, playwright and screenwriter Matthew LÃ³pez became the first-ever Latine to win the Tony Award for Best Play. His credits include such works as The Whipping Man, The Legend of Georgia McBride, and Zoey's Perfect Wedding. Currently, Mr. LÃ³pez is co-writing the musical adaptation of the classic film Some Like It Hot, and also working on a film reimagining of the iconic 1992 Whitney Houston box office hit, The Bodyguard.

SpeakEasy Founder and Producing Artistic Director Paul Daigneault will direct this epic play, the largest production his company has ever undertaken. He is the winner of three Elliot Norton Awards, including the 2014 Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence, and has directed dozens of Boston premieres, including the company's recent productions of Admissions, The Scottsboro Boys, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, and Fun Home.

Eddie Shields and Jared Reinfeldt headline the Boston cast, which also includes BenjamÃ­n Cardona, Brandon Curry, Travis Doughty, Kees Hoekendijk, Ricardo "Ricky" Holguin, Greg Maraio, Paula Plum, Jo Michael Rezes, Dennis Trainor Jr., Mishka Yarovoy, and Broadway veteran Mark H. Dold.

The design team is Cristina Todesco (scenic); Charles Schoonmaker (costumes); Karen Perlow (lighting); and Dewey Dellay (sound). Yo-EL Cassell will serve as the Movement and Intimacy Director. Thomas M. Kauffman is the Production Stage Manager and Lauren Burke is the Assistant Stage Manager.

THE INHERITANCE runs from April 22-June 11 in the Roberts Studio Theatre in the Stanford Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts, 527 Tremont St. in Boston's South End.

Ticket prices start at $25, with discounts for students, seniors, and people age 25 and under. For tickets or more information, the public is invited to call BostonTheatreScene Ticketing Services at 617.933.8600 or visit www.SpeakEasyStage.com.

CONTENT ADVISORY: The Inheritance contains sexual content, nudity, violence, and graphic language, and is recommended for ages 16+.