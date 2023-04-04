South Shore Ballet Theatre Announces 2023 Competition Season Awards

South Shore Ballet Theatre (SSBT), the South Shore's pre-professional ballet school, announces notable student award results from the studio's participation in three renowned dance competitions this spring, in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.

"I am so pleased by our students' dedication and discipline as they prepared for this spring's ballet competitions. Our goal is to enable our students to achieve their highest potential, regardless of age and long-term goals. Our ensemble's 2nd place finish at the Youth America Grand Prix in New York truly speaks to our students' ability to work as a team," shares SSBT Founder Marthavan McKeon. We are excited to be planning our 15th anniversary Gala on May 13th, and plan to focus this summer on keeping our students in shape while preparing for the next school year."

SSBT students competed in the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) international ballet competition in its Boston and New York events, earning several awards. At YAGP's Boston competition, SSBT students Julia Wessler, age 13 of Rockland, placed Top 12 in Junior Contemporary and Top 24 in Junior Classical dance; while Eve Piazza, age 14 of Duxbury, placed Top 12 in Junior Classical, and Top 24 in Junior Contemporary Dance.

Also in Boston, SSBT's ensemble competed with its "Excerpts from Napoli" dance, earning a Top 12 Ensemble award. At YAGP's New York competition, SSBT's ensemble competed with a repeat performance, where the dancers earned a 2nd Place award, and an invitation to compete in YAGP Finals in Tampa, Florida in April. The winning competition ensemble consists of students from around the South Shore and beyond, including Nyah S. Baker, age 15 of Holbrook, Lilian Chamberlain, age 12 of Hingham, Julia Fine, age 12 of Newton, Natalie Heffner, age 14 of Cohasset, Clara Kelly, age 14 of Duxbury, Elle Krebs, age 17 of Duxbury, Evelyn Netishen, age 16 of Cohasset, Eve Piazza, age 14 of Duxbury, Tala Sanford, age 15 of Hingham, understudy Marlo Stevenson, age 14 of Hingham, Roza Vardaxis, age 16 of Braintree, and Julia Wessler, age 13 of Rockland.

SSBT student Julia Wessler, age 13 of Rockland, also earned 7th place in The Connecticut Classic ballet scholarship competition's Junior Division, adjudicated by industry professionals and educators from across the globe. The award earned Wessler a full 3-week scholarship to attend the renowned Joffrey Ballet School.

In addition to the competition seasons awards, several SSBT students are honored with acceptances to attend the prestigious Royal Ballet School's Intensive Programs this year, held in London, England. Acceptance into these Royal Ballet programs is a high achievement, since only 26 students are accepted to each age level's program, selected from dancers across the globe. SSBT students attending the spring program are Lilian Chamberlain, age 12 of Hingham, Natalie Heffner, age 14 of Cohasset and Clara Kelly, age 14 of Duxbury. Julia Wessler, age 13 of Rockland, was awarded a spot in the Royal Ballet Summer Program, and will attend in August.

Founded in 2008, South Shore Ballet Theatre is the South Shore region's pre-professional ballet school featuring world class faculty, training tomorrow's dancers today! SSBT's mission is to provide students and their families with the opportunity to develop an appreciation of ballet and related dance disciplines in a safe and nurturing environment, encouraging students to strive to achieve their fullest potential, regardless of course of study.

For more information about SSBT's programs, including the Summer Ballet Intensive and fall registration, tuition, and performances, or to donate to South Shore Ballet Theatre Foundation's scholarship program, visit southshoreballettheatre.com, call 781-312-7224, or follow South Shore Ballet Theatre on social media.