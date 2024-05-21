City Winery Boston Reveals Summer 2024 Event Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



City Winery Boston has announced over 100 shows on stage at Greater Boston’s premier entertainment/culinary venue this summer. From pop legends to cutting edge comedy, there’s something for everybody. Tickets and information for all shows can be found at Citywinery.com/boston.

Niki Haris and Donna De Lory, who shared the stage with Madonna for nearly 15 years, will hit the Main Stage with Niki + Donna: Songs & Stories - A Pride Celebration w/ Madonna's Longtime Collaborators on June 5.

Rhett Miller (of The Old 97s) brings his alt-country solo show to Boston on June 10. The Trans-Canada Highwaymen, a Canadian “supergroup” featuring. Steven Page (formerly of Barenaked Ladies), Chris Murphy(Sloan), Craig Northey (Odds), & Moe Berg (The Pursuit of Happiness) will play in concert on June 12.

Legendary bandleader, and trombonist Fred Wesley, who is still setting the standard with his jazz-funk band The New JBs, brings the spirit and funk of James Brown to Boston on June 17. Cowboy Mouth takes over the Main Stage on June 19 and R&B’s Will Downing takes up residence on that same stage the weekend of June 22 & 23. Prince collaborator Sheila E and the E Train will play two shows at City Winery June 29, and Boston rock royalty is on hand as Barry Goudreau's Engine Room with special guest Robin Lane perform on June 30.

July 3 finds Grammy Award winner Ms. Lisa Fischer, who was featured in the Oscar-winning film 20 Feet from Stardom, performs an intimate club concert with jazz pianist Tyler Eigsti. Longtime leader of the Blues Survivors Mark Hummel brings his harmonica extravaganza Little Walter Harp Blowout with Magic Dick (of The J. Geils Band & Sugar Ray Norcia) for a celebration of rock harmonica July 9.

Poetry vs. Hip-Hop, the ultimate showdown of words and beats that had its sold-out City Winery Boston debut in April, returns with a new line-up of music, comedy, rap, and spoken-word artists July 10. Bangor Maine native singer-songwriter Howie Day celebrates the 20th Anniversary of his debut LP Stop the World Now July 11 & 12. R&B veteran Eric Robertson brings his 30th Anniversary Tour to City Winery July 14.

Comedy takes center stage at City Winery Boston in mid-July when Kevin McDonald, a founding member of the celebrated comedy troupeKids in the Hall presents an evening of stand-up and stories on July 17, and Al Franken, the only person known to have been a cast member of Saturday Night Live and a member of the US Senate, brings An Evening of New Stand-up to the Main Stage July 21 & 22 for four shows.

American Idol Season 7 winner David Cook comes to City Winery July 24; Public Image Limited’s bassist Jah Wabble: Rebuilt in Dub Tour plays July 25; Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone presents 2 shows on Sunday, July 28, and Best of Boston’s Best TikTok Influencer, Zachariah Porter lights up the Main Stage July 29 & 30.

R&B diva Karyn White, the first woman to have her first three singles hit #1 on the Billboard charts, brings her strong and emotional voice to City Winery August 3. Robby Kreiger of The Doors, who wrote or co-wrote many of the Doors' songs, including "Light My Fire,” "Love Me Two Times,” "Touch Me,” and "Love Her Madly,” rocks the Main Stage August 7. Midge Ure (of Ultravox) presents Band in a Box on August 9.

The “raucously funny” (Esquire Magazine) Aida Rodriguez brings her stand-up to City Winery August 22. Mary Fahl, formerly of October Project, with a “a voice for the gods that can transport listeners to other realms” (Boston Globe), takes the stage with her band on August 25. Comedian Sugar Sammy, who the New York Times calls “a fearless comic with a talent for provoking both laughter and outrage,” will wrap-up the summer schedule with four shows August 30 and 31.

City Winery was founded in New York City in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery. Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Grand Central, and Hudson Valley.

For tickets and information on these shows and more, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.

