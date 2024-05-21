BALAM Dance Theatre And Marblehead School Of Ballet To Perform In DANCE FOR WORLD Community Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BALAM Dance Theatre and Marblehead School of Ballet have been selected to perform in José Mateo Ballet Theatre's 14th Annual Dance for World Community Festival. BALAM Dance Theatre (BALAM), a not-for-profit New York based dance company with a satellite office in Salem, Massachusetts, is partnering with Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB), a dance studio based in Marblehead, Massachusetts, to perform Spanish dances at the festival.

BALAM and MSB will perform Las Niñas del Pasodoble and El Vito at the festival on Saturday, June 8 at 1:50 p.m. on Stage 2 located at Massachusetts Avenue near Putnam Avenue in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The performance is free and open to the public.

Under the direction of Paula K. Shiff, the Marblehead School of Ballet's dancers -- Victoria Lottatore and Masha Bondarenko -- will perform the first dance piece, Las Niñas del Pasodoble, with BALAM Dance Theatre's artistic director, Carlos Fittante, a native of Salem, Massachusetts, dancing as the ladies' male partner. This four-minute piece, choreographed by Fittante, blends Spanish dance and ballet styles, and celebrates young women coming of age through a showcase of Spanish fan work performed with salero (Andalusian flare).

El Vito, the second piece in the lineup, presents choreography by New York City Spanish dance master, Mariano Parra. This four-minute Spanish Escuela Bolera dance solo, performed by Fittante, features castanets and cape work. A rarely seen work originating in the 19th century, this piece is not to be missed!

About BALAM Dance Theatre

Founded in 1979 by choreographer and movement researcher, Islene Pinder, BALAM Dance Theatre offers a new vision of contemporary dance rooted in the dazzling opulence and magical aura of Balinese theatre.

The New York City-based dance/theatre company creates a unique entertainment experience that has universal appeal. Audiences of all ages and backgrounds enjoy BALAM's innovative movement alchemy, where dynamic athleticism, detailed skills, and movement techniques from around the world and different time periods, are fused and enhanced by eclectic music, striking masks, vibrant costumes, and fantasy stories.

The company educates the community about dances and cultures featured in its repertoire. Through its Out & About Series, free and affordable performances, workshops and creative events at the grassroots level are made available for families, children, students and community residents.

BALAM Dance Theatre has been featured at numerous festivals and venues, including First Night New York, Lincoln Center Out-of-Doors, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival and Downtown Dance Festival. The company has also performed throughout the United States and internationally. BALAM has received praise from the New York Times and Village Voice, the Governor and people of Bali and the Indonesian Consulate of New York, as well as others.

For further information, call 646-361-9183 or visit BALAM Dance Theatre on its blog, www.balamdancetheatre.blogspot.com.

Comments