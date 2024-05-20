Neo-Classical Piano Star Florian Christl Makes American Debut For Memorial Day Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florian Christl will make his live debut in America this weekend, performing exclusive solo concerts in both New York and Boston to mark Memorial Day.

Renowned for his neoclassical compositions and deeply passionate and emotional music, Florian's music has fast connected with audiences around the world. His American live debut performances will offer a sanctuary of harmony and hope with a program spanning works from his three critically acclaimed albums and a glimpse into new material from his forthcoming album.

Florian will perform on Friday, 24 May, 7.30pm at St. Paul & St Andrew, New York and Sunday 26 May, 7.00pm at Church of Redeemer, Boston.

Reflecting upon these upcoming concerts Florian said he hopes that the performances create joy and spark reflection during such a historic and significant milestone for the country.

"Music is the most powerful means of connecting with people and I truly hope that these concerts will bring comfort, reflection, soothing and joy to audiences in New York and Boston. It is an honor to be able to part of the Memorial Day festivities.", Florian said.

Based in Munich Florian is exclusively signed with renowned label Sony Classical where has released three albums: Inspiration, Episodes and About Time. At 33 years of age, he is regarded as one of most imaginative new classical stars on the planet. His ability to improvise and connect with audiences has earned him praise from critics and fans alike.

Florian Christl Solo Live: Presented by Harmonie International

New York 24 May 2024, St. Paul & St Andrew

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/2024-florian-christl-world-tour-in-new-york-tickets-902487673927?aff=oddtdtcreator

Boston 26 May 2024, Church of Redeemer

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/2024-florian-christl-world-tour-in-boston-tickets-902348577887?aff=oddtdtcreator

