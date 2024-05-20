Hannah Gadsby Returns To Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre With Brand-New Stand-Up Show WOOF!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hannah Gadsby will bring their brand-new stand-up show WOOF! to Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre this fall. Following previous sold-out appearances with both Body of Work and Douglas, Gadsby returns to the Colonial with WOOF! on Thursday, September 19 at 7pm for one show only!

Hannah has a lot to worry about. Then again, so do we all. In a world full of genuine worries, which anxiety gets to sit in the front seat? Nearly six years after Nanette propelled them to international stardom, Hannah is learning how to process the world, with all its catastrophes and hypocrisies, from a new perspective and they're ready to talk about it. From the irrelevant to the existential, Hannah took their worries on the road and the destination is Woof!

The Sydney Morning Herald raves that WOOF! is “singular, deeply funny stuff, elevated as always by Gadsby's bemused eye for an odd detail and exquisite phrase-turning.” And The Guardian declares “if anyone can find new ways to refuse to do what is expected, it's them.”

Gadsby has been a comedian for well over a decade but it was in 2018 when the world took notice when their ground breaking comedy special Nanette launched on Netflix and stopped the comedy world in its tracks. Since then, Gadsby has done two more solo stand-up comedy shows which toured the world – Douglas and Body of Work – selling out houses across the USA, Australia, and Europe, including the Sydney Opera House, the Royal Festival Hall, the Kennedy Centre, the London Palladium, and the Opera House at BAM.

A New York Times Best Selling Memoir, Ten Steps To Nanette was published in 2022 and translated into more than ten languages. Last year, their third Netflix special, Something Special shared personal stories about their new marriage, plus family anecdotes, and this year, Gadsby has hosted and curated Netflix's first all gender-queer multi-comic special Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda.

As well as winning an Emmy for Nanette, a Peabody and a couple of AACTA Awards, they have successfully grown no fewer than four different species of potatoes for this year's harvest.

WOOF! promises to be quite the evening with the incomparable Hannah Gadsby – a show not to be missed.

TICKETS

Tickets will be available to the public beginning Thursday, May 23 at 10AM EST at EmersonColonialTheatre.com or by calling 888.616.0272. The box office at 106 Boylston Street is open Monday-Thursday starting at noon. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to standard service fees.

EMERSON COLONIAL THEATRE

EMERSON COLONIAL THEATRE, which opened in 1900 with a production of Ben-Hur, is the oldest continuously operated theater in Boston; as well as being amongst the most magnificent, having retained most of its original period details. In its storied history, the Emerson Colonial Theatre has debuted such seminal Broadway shows as Anything Goes, Porgy and Bess, Oklahoma!, Born Yesterday, Follies, A Little Night Music, Grand Hotel, and La Cage aux Folles, among others. Reviving a great theatrical tradition, the newly restored Emerson Colonial Theatre has more recently hosted the pre-Broadway world premieres of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, David Byrne's American Utopia, Plaza Suite starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, and the upcoming The Queen of Versailles, starring Kristin Chenoweth. The Emerson Colonial Theatre is an ATG Entertainment venue.

