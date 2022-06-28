Shakespeare & Company to Present THIS SOIL, THESE SEEDS as Part of Plays in Process

Shakespeare & Company will present This Soil, These Seeds as part of their Plays in Process programming Saturday, July 9 & Sunday, July 10 in the Tina Packer Playhouse.

When a drama therapist sets out to help three strangers with their mother-daughter issues, she unearths multigenerational trauma that sends them all into an unexpected family intervention. Inspired by the lives of four Black women, the play reminds us that with time (and a really good gardener) healing is possible.

This Soil, These Seeds features Bonita Jackson, with music composed and played by Kristin Vining.

Creative Consultant Garrett Turner