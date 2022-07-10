Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shakespeare & Company Seeks Actor For Golden Leaf Rag Time Blues, By Charles Smith

Seeking actor to play Jet.

Register for Boston News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 10, 2022  

Shakespeare & Company Seeks Actor For Golden Leaf Rag Time Blues, By Charles Smith

Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass., seeks a non-union actor for an upcoming production of Golden Leaf Rag Time Blues by Charles Smith, directed by Raz Golden. Rehearsals start on August 30, 2022, with previews on September 23 and 24, opening September 25 and closing October 30. It will play five shows per week, Thursday through Saturday evenings and Saturday and Sunday matinees in our 195-seat Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre.

Role Available

JET (he/him*, Black, age-range 15-20) - A teenager with a deep distrust of everyone and every situation, trying to appear hardened and uncaring, though not quite successful at pulling it off.

Salary: $684 per week for the first four weeks, and $342 a week once the hours go down during the performance run. Housing and/or transportation stipends are available.

For more information, contact Producing Associate Ariel Bock at abock@shakespeare.org, or (413) 637- 1199, ext. 107.

*Many characters we encounter currently are on the binary and are written with he/him or she/her pronouns such as in the character description above. However, our casting seeks to be as inclusive as possible, and we invite actors of all genders to submit for the role if they identify with it.

Auditions at Shakespeare & Company

Shakespeare & Company is committed to engendering an active process, and positive change toward, race equity in its employment and artistry, seeking candidates who will embrace a vigorous commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility, as well as anti-racism initiatives.

Applicants from groups historically underrepresented groups in theater and theater administration are strongly encouraged to apply.

Shakespeare & Company is also committed to a COVID safe environment: successful applicants will have completed their COVID vaccination regimen, be tested before they start work, and may be required to test weekly or more. The entire Company will be adheres to local, state, and union safety protocols, where and when appropriate, throughout the season.

Shakespeare & Company is committed to the principles of equal employment and to providing equal employment opportunities. It is our intent to maintain an inclusive work environment free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation on the basis of sex, gender, race, religion, color, national origin, physical or mental disability, genetic information, marital status, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, political affiliation, military service, veteran status, pregnancy or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Boston Stories

From This Author - Grace Cutler


Potomac Theatre Project's 35Th Season To Include Plays By Caryl Churchill, Seven Berkoff, Robert Chesley, and More
July 9, 2022

This season’s line-up includes SEX, GRIFT AND DEATH, an evening of one act plays by Steven Berkoff and Caryl Churchill, directed by Richard Romagnoli and Cheryl Faraone, and REVERSE TRANSCRIPTION, an evening of two intertwined one act plays by Robert Chesley, Jim Petosa and Jonathan Adler, directed by Jim Petosa.
Photos: Eurydice At The Weathervane Theatre
July 9, 2022

The Weathervane Theatre is proud to open its 57th repertory season with Sarah Ruhl’s acclaimed Eurydice.
The Act One Short Play Festival Is Returning After A Nearly Three-Year Hiatus
July 9, 2022

The Act One Short Play Festival July 10 - August 6 2022 is returning after a nearly three-year hiatus!
Rainbow Sun Productions Presents INFINITE STARS At Feinstein's/54 Below
July 9, 2022

Feinstein’s/54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Infinite Stars, a special concert celebrating the life and legacy of Esther Grace Earl. A portion of ticket sales will benefit This Star Won’t Go Out, a nonprofit organization assisting families with cancer. 
Chicago Shakespeare Theater announces Extension Of World Premiere Production IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE
July 9, 2022

Extended by popular demand through July 31, 2022!