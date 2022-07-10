Shakespeare & Company Seeks Actor For Golden Leaf Rag Time Blues, By Charles Smith

Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass., seeks a non-union actor for an upcoming production of Golden Leaf Rag Time Blues by Charles Smith, directed by Raz Golden. Rehearsals start on August 30, 2022, with previews on September 23 and 24, opening September 25 and closing October 30. It will play five shows per week, Thursday through Saturday evenings and Saturday and Sunday matinees in our 195-seat Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre.

Role Available

JET (he/him*, Black, age-range 15-20) - A teenager with a deep distrust of everyone and every situation, trying to appear hardened and uncaring, though not quite successful at pulling it off.

Salary: $684 per week for the first four weeks, and $342 a week once the hours go down during the performance run. Housing and/or transportation stipends are available.

For more information, contact Producing Associate Ariel Bock at abock@shakespeare.org, or (413) 637- 1199, ext. 107.

*Many characters we encounter currently are on the binary and are written with he/him or she/her pronouns such as in the character description above. However, our casting seeks to be as inclusive as possible, and we invite actors of all genders to submit for the role if they identify with it.

Auditions at Shakespeare & Company

Shakespeare & Company is committed to engendering an active process, and positive change toward, race equity in its employment and artistry, seeking candidates who will embrace a vigorous commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility, as well as anti-racism initiatives.

Applicants from groups historically underrepresented groups in theater and theater administration are strongly encouraged to apply.

Shakespeare & Company is also committed to a COVID safe environment: successful applicants will have completed their COVID vaccination regimen, be tested before they start work, and may be required to test weekly or more. The entire Company will be adheres to local, state, and union safety protocols, where and when appropriate, throughout the season.

Shakespeare & Company is committed to the principles of equal employment and to providing equal employment opportunities. It is our intent to maintain an inclusive work environment free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation on the basis of sex, gender, race, religion, color, national origin, physical or mental disability, genetic information, marital status, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, political affiliation, military service, veteran status, pregnancy or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.