Shakespeare & Company Reveals its First Titles of 2024

Shakespeare & Company has announced its first four titles of the 2024 season, including a World Premiere and a musical exploration of Shakespeare’s language and music. In addition to titles yet to be announced, Shakespeare & Company’s 47th Season includes:

Shake It Up: A Shakespeare Cabaret

Directed by Allyn Burrows

July 2 through July 7

Tina Packer Playhouse

A waggish collection of Shakespeare’s stories and songs celebrating the heartbeat of the Bard’s words. For folks familiar with or new to Shakespeare, this limited run makes for a lively love letter to language. After all, if music be the food of love, let’s play on!

The Comedy of Errors, by William Shakespeare

Directed by Kate Kohler Amory

July 13 through August 18

Arthur S. Waldstein Amphitheater



The Comedy of Errors takes Shakespeare & Company’s outdoor mainstage this summer – Shakespeare’s fast-paced and farcical story of mistaken identities that begins with two sets of twins separated by a storm at sea, and culminates in a raucous series of misunderstandings and mishaps.

The Winter’s Tale – An Enhanced, Staged Reading, by William Shakespeare

Directed by Tina Packer

August 21 through August 25

The Arthur S. Waldstein Amphitheater



The Winter’s Tale is an odyssey through a world where kingdoms collide, betrayal weaves its web, and love battles against all odds. Magic, mystery, and a man-eating bear feature as the story unfolds, examining the consequences of jealousy and the power of forgiveness.

WORLD PREMIERE: Three Tall Persian Women by Anita Abdinezhad

Directed by Dalia Ashurina

August 30 through October 13

Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre

Golnar, a Punkish Iranian-American millennial, returns home to her mother Nasrin for the anniversary of her father’s passing, and walks into hoards of family memorabilia that her grandmother Mamani has moved in with her. This comedic and touching play is about generational differences, grief, control, and learning to let go; but more than anything, it’s a love story to immigrant mothers.

For more information, visit shakespeare.org, or call the Box Office at (413) 637-3353.