Shakespeare & Company Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY, December 16 – 18

This December, Shakespeare & Company returns to the lively world of Jane Austen-inspired theater with a costumed, staged reading of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, and directed by Ariel Bock.

Four performances of this imagined sequel to Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, focused largely on middle-sister Mary Bennet, will be presented Friday, Dec. 16 through Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre on the Shakespeare & Company campus, including evenings and matinees.

As the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley - the home of Darcy and Elizabeth - the ever-dependable Mary is growing tired of her role as a dutiful middle sister, in contrast to her siblings' romantic escapades. At the same time, an unexpected guest sparks her hopes for an intellectual match, independence, and possibly even love.

"In a year in which so many of us are heading back to live theater, I am thrilled to be directing this costumed reading of Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley," said Bock. "It's a playful love story that celebrates the holiday spirit of warmth and family, but in addition to the themes of a classic Austen romance, is also a very contemporary story of a woman determined to find self-worth outside the confines of her society."

Bock added that this production of Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley goes beyond a simple, staged reading, featuring a full set by Shakespeare & Company Scenic Designer Patrick Brennan; lights and sound by Associate Production Manager Erika Johnson, and Regency-era costuming by Costume Director Govane Lohbauer. Bock noted that this year's holiday production is presented in honor of Lohbauer and in memory of her late husband - actor, teacher, and weapons master Bob Lohbauer, who passed away in September 2022.

"They exemplify the heart and humor of Austen's world," she said.

Performances will be held Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $28 for general admission and $18 for students; $5 EBT Card to Culture pricing is also available for up to four tickets per EBT Card.

Mike's Place will be open one hour prior to each reading and following each show, serving a full bar, concessions, and gift-shop items. A mask-required performance will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. For all other performances, masking is optional, and COVID-19 vaccination and boosters are encouraged. For more information, call the Box Office at (413) 637-3353, or visit shakespeare.org.

This production is supported by Michael A. and Annette Miller, Michael J. Considine & Shawn P. Leary, Attorneys, and Kiki Smith.

Shakespeare & Company was founded in 1978 by Tina Packer and a group of founding theater professionals. Located in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Company offers performance, education, and actor-training opportunities year-round, and attracts more than 40,000 patrons annually with a core of more than 150 Company Artists.