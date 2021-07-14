Shakespeare & Company Announces Benefit Concert With Project Grand Slam

Shakespeare & Company has announced a benefit concert this summer featuring Robert Miller's Project Grand Slam - the rock, jazz, and Latin fusion band with a NYC groove! The show takes place on August 17 at 8:30 p.m. at the Tina Packer Playhouse. General admission tickets are $25, and a limited number of $250 sponsorships are available to secure a ticket to the concert, a post-show meet & greet and photo with the band, as well as a signed CD and handbook.

Project Grand Slam is led by acclaimed bassist/composer and longtime Stockbridge resident Robert Miller . The band, which has 10 celebrated albums (including a Billboard #1), has racked up over four million video views and over a million Spotify streams. Project Grand Slam has played festivals and concerts around the world, including appearances with Edgar Winter, Blues Traveler, Boney James, Mindi Abair , and more.

The show comes as Shakespeare & Company moves into an exciting 2021 season, opening with King Lear featuring Christopher Lloyd (the inaugural production at The New Spruce Theatre, the breathtaking new amphitheater on the Shakespeare & Company campus), and continuing with BECOMING OTHELLO: A Black Girl's Journey, Art, a workshop version of Measure For Measure, hang and The Chairs.

To purchase tickets to the concert, learn more about Shakespeare & Company and the 2021 season, or to find out how to become a donor, please visit www.shakespeare.org.