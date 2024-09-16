Scottish Folk-Band Breabach Set To Play At The Crystal Ballroom In Somerville This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The celebrated Scottish folk band Breabach will be in Massachusetts for one night only, playing at the Crystal Ballroom in Somerville on October 7th.

The talented multi-instrumentalists have played for almost two decades and use the fiddle, whistle, guitar, bagpipes, and more to give life to both traditional songs and modern melodies. They have racked up an impressive array of accolades, recognized as the Folk Band of the Year at the BBC ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards 2022, nominations as Best Group at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, and nominated for European Album of the Year at The Songlines Music Awards. Local fiddler Jenna Moynihan will perform with Breabach in their performance.

Tickets are on sale now at crystalballroomboston.org.

Securely ranked among Scotland's most skilled and imaginative contemporary folk acts, Breabach unite deep roots in Highland and Island tradition with the innovative Scottish music scene. In 2022, they released their latest studio album Fàs The album is heavily inspired by the natural environment of Scotland and sees the band showcase more progressive elements in their music than ever before.

The group has released seven increasingly acclaimed albums while fuelling their creative appetites in collaborations with BAFTA award-winning animator Cat Bruce on short film Dusgadh, Indigenous Australasian artists Moana & The Tribe, Quebecs Le Vent du Nord, video game composer Big Giant Circles and as artists in residence at 2019s Celtic Colours festival.

Breabach is made up of James Lindsay (double bass/vocals), Calum MacCrimmon (Highland bagpipe/whistle/bouzouki/vocals), Conal McDonagh (Highland bagpipe/whistle/vocals) and Ewan Robertson (guitar/cajon/vocals).

Megan Henderson who is on fiddle/vocals will not be joining this performance. Stepping in for her is acclaimed Boston-based fiddler Jenna Moynihan, a Berklee College of Music graduate who regularly performs with Scottish harpist Mairi Chaimbeul, Seamus Egan Project, the Hanneke Cassel Band, and more.

Breabach will play at the Crystal Ballroom in Somerville on October 7th at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $30 and available at crystalballroomboston.org. The Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre is located at 55 Davis Square, Somerville, MA 02144.

