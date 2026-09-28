STARTING OVER WITH JOHN AND YOKO Book Release to Come to Boston's Boch Center
The event will feature the Boston photographer who documented John Lennon's 1980 return to the recording studio, along with rare photographs and memorabilia.
The Boch Center will host the official Boston book release celebration for Starting Over With John and Yoko: The Photographs (Rutgers University Press) by Roger Farrington and Kenneth Womack on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 7 pm ET in the Wang Theatre. The event is free to attend but with a suggested donation of $20 to benefit the Boch Center's Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame. People can RSVP here.
Starting Over With John and Yoko recounts the remarkable story behind John Lennon's return to music - as told by the Boston photographer who was there to document it. On August 7, 1980, John Lennon and Yoko Ono made their triumphant return to the recording studio after a self-imposed five-year absence. Roger Farrington, an up-and-coming photographer from Boston, was hired to get 'the shot' that would announce their comeback. It would be Lennon's most intense press scrutiny since the heady days of the Beatles' maiden voyage to America in 1964, and for Farrington, it would be the assignment of a lifetime. Just four months later, Lennon's assassination would plunge the world into mourning.
Reproducing, for the first time, the entire run of Farrington's iconic photographs from that day, the book transports readers back to 1980 and into Manhattan's Hit Factory, where Lennon and Ono recorded their acclaimed LP Double Fantasy. With supporting photos and other ephemeras, Farrington and renowned Beatles historian Kenneth Womack capture a poignant moment in music history and provide an insider's look at celebrity photography in the pre-digital age
Farrington and Womack will join host and Boston radio legend ChaChi Loprete (New England's Breakfast with the Beatles) for a fascinating live conversation, along with David Bieber of The David Bieber Archives, and an audience Q&A exploring Lennon's remarkable return, the making of Double Fantasy, and the story behind Farrington's unforgettable photographs. Books will be available for purchase, with Farrington and Womack available for book signing. The evening will also include special performances by musician Sal Baglio and magician John Logan.
Farrington will display his legendary photographs of John and Yoko, offering audiences a rare, firsthand look at one of the most significant chapters in Lennon's life and career. The David Bieber Archives will be also on display throughout the event, featuring rare Beatles and John Lennon memorabilia and collectibles.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Bat Boy: The Musical
Umbrella Arts (9/25-11/08)
|
Covenant
SpeakEasy Stage Company (9/25-10/17)
|
Monty Python's SPAMALOT
Boch Center Wang Theatre (10/06-10/11) VIDEOS
|
The Norwegians
Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre (9/04-10/04)
|
An evening with LaChanze
Berklee Performance Center (11/01-11/01)
|
BOUNCERS by John Godber
The Modern Theatre (10/01-10/24) PHOTOS
|
This Is Your Song: The Elton John Songbook
Norton Singers (10/02-10/03) PHOTOS
|
I AND YOU
Umbrella Arts (10/09-11/22)
|
Boston Modern Orchestra Project in Concert with Julia Bullock
Jordan Hall (11/06-11/06)
|
Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest
Huntington Theatre (1/21-2/07)