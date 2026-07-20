A NEW HOLIDAY SURPRISE: Blue Man Group to Make Holiday Tour Debut in Boston

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Blue Man Group will bring its first-ever holiday production, 'A New Holiday Surprise,' on the road this season with limited engagements in Boston and other markets, where audiences will be among the first in the country to experience the all-new production. The tour will be going to the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston for 13 performances from Dec. 15 to Dec. 23. Tickets go on sale on July 24, 2026, and will be available to purchase at bochcenter.org.

'Bringing Blue Man Group's first-ever holiday production to Boston is an exciting milestone and a natural evolution of the iconic Blue Man experience,' said Marie-Josée Adam, President and CEO of Blue Man Group. 'The holidays are about creating unforgettable memories and we're thrilled to offer audiences a fresh, immersive celebration that blends the music, humor, creativity and joyful unpredictability that have defined Blue Man Group for decades.'

'Blue Man Group has been woven into Boston's cultural identity for more than three decades, and we're incredibly excited to welcome the Blue Men home,' said J. Casey Soward, President & CEO of the Boch Center. 'After the close of their historic 30-year residency at the Charles Playhouse in 2025, this marks a true homecoming for one of the city's most iconic theatrical experiences. This December, audiences will have the opportunity to experience Blue Man Group in an entirely new way with a festive production created especially for the holiday season. We can't wait to welcome longtime fans and first-time audiences alike to the Wang Theatre to celebrate together.'

The brand-new production will feature classic holiday music performed on Blue Man Group's iconic custom instruments, while following the Blue Men as they discover the traditions, rituals and joyful absurdities of the holidays while exploring timeless themes of generosity, presence, creativity and human connection. Equal parts hilarious, heartwarming and visually unforgettable, 'A New Holiday Surprise' offers audiences a unique holiday tradition that celebrates what brings us together.

The non-verbal group communicates through music, art, and comedy, creating powerful connections without saying a word. As the Blue Men navigate our world with curiosity, audiences are invited into a captivating, communal experience that sparks creativity and ignites the imagination.

ABOUT BLUE MAN GROUP

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies playing in Las Vegas, Orlando and multiple tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit BLUEMAN.com.

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