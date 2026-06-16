S. Asher Gelman's THE ZIONISTS to Begin Performances at Barrington Stage Company

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Barrington Stage Company will present Miami New Drama‘s world premiere production of The Zionists: A Family Storm by S. Asher Gelman. Directed by Chloe Treat, The Zionists plays June 16 – July 3 at the Boyd-Quinson Theater. Opening night is Saturday, June 20 at 7:30PM. Tickets for The Zionists are now available.

In The Zionists, a prominent Jewish family, fractured by the politics and aftermath of October 7, gathers for a fragile reunion at a luxury Caribbean resort. As a sudden hurricane bears down outside their bungalow, an even fiercer storm erupts within, forcing them to confront old wounds, clashing values, and the ties that may no longer bind them. In this urgent and deeply human world premiere, The Zionists lays bare how identity, politics, and history can tear families apart, and the struggle to hold them together in an increasingly divided world.

At Barrington Stage Company, The Zionists features Shira Alon (Through Her Glasses) as Dana, William DeMeritt (Broadway’s The Skin of Our Teeth) as Zephyr, Coby Getzug (Broadway’s Merrily We Roll Along) as Aaron, Joanna Glushak (Broadway’s 1776) as Ruth, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Broadway’s Hadestown) as Maria, Adam Grupper (Broadway’s Fiddler on the Roof) as Mitchell, Dani Stoller (Birthright at Miami New Drama) as Bex, and Gregg Weiner (Lincoln Road Hustle at Miami New Drama) as David. Casting is by Geoff Josselson.

The production features a scenic design by Adam Koch, lighting design by Solomon Weisbard, costume design by Anya Klepikov, wig design by Carol Raskin, projection design by Bryce Cutler, prop design Jameelah Bailey, sound design / composition by Salomon Lerner, sound design by Andy Evan Cohen. Amy Rauchwerger is Stage Manager, and Evan Bernadin Productions is General Manager.

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