Boston Arts Festival Returns For 23rd Year This September

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The Boston Arts Festival is back with more than 50 artists who will be taking over Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park from September 12 + 13, 2026. The annual celebration of all things art was first launched in 2003. Over the years, it has grown to become Boston’s biggest art celebration of the summer, giving dozens of local artists and musicians a platform. The family-friendly event runs from 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. each day and is free. Blankets, chairs, and picnics are encouraged; dogs are enthusiastically welcomed, and the event is rain or shine.

Affectionately dubbed “ähts”, this annual event was founded in 2003 by Mayor Thomas M. Menino and the City of Boston’s Office of Arts, Tourism and Special Events with the mission of promoting the Open Studios events hosted by Boston neighborhoods throughout the Fall.

In 2016, the organizers of the Beacon Hill Art Walk adopted the Boston Arts Festival, which now features juried, local visual artists and artisans, as well as local musicians who perform on the Waterfront Stage throughout the day.

The festival welcomes tens of thousands of visitors each year, where they can meet the artists and craftspeople who are there to share a wide variety of arts and high-end craft work, including painting, photography, ceramics, jewelry, sculpture, and so much more.

“Over the years this festival has taken on special meaning for all of us. It is more than just an art show; it is a celebration of the city and the incredible creative people that call it home,” said Jen Matson, Boston Arts Festival Organizer. “It is incredible to be able to sit back and take it all in as families and art lovers fill the park, enjoy great live music and experience the wonder that is Boston in the summertime.”

The 2026 festival will feature two full days of music from some of the best local bands and solo artists from greater Boston. This year’s lineup includes Fly by Brass Band, Nicolena Cronin, Ivan Korn, Ava Valianti, In Lieu of Flowers, Tyler Casavant, Shira Lauchareon, Ty Fleischut, blindspot, Ava Valianti, Katie Dobbins, and Nick Zaino.

Christopher Columbus Park is conveniently located on Boston’s waterfront between Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Boston’s historic North End. Organizers encourage festival attendees to take public transportation to the event. The Park is accessed via the MBTA Blue Line to the Aquarium stop, the Green Line to the Government Center and Haymarket stops, or the Orange Line to the Haymarket stop.

The Boston Arts Festival will take place from 11 A.M. - 6 P.M., September 12 and 13, 2026, at Christopher Columbus Park. The event is free.

More information can be found at TheBostonArtsFestival.com.

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