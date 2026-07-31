Video: MEAN GIRLS Rehearsals Begin at The Cape Playhouse
A behind the scenes look at the cast preparing before opening night.
MEAN GIRLS is heading to The Cape Playhouse! Watch a rehearsal video, giving audiences an early look at the cast preparing for the production. The footage offers a glimpse into the rehearsal room ahead of the show's run, which begins performances on August 12th.
MEAN GIRLS the musical is based on the popular film of the same name, following Cady Heron as she navigates the social hierarchy of American high school life after being thrust into the orbit of a powerful clique known as The Plastics.
The Cape Playhouse's rehearsal clip shows performers working through material in advance of the production's opening. Tickets for the run are available through the theatre's website.
Productions of MEAN GIRLS have been mounted at a number of theatres this year, including a run at Pittsburgh CLO, featuring Dance Moms star Nia Sioux.
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