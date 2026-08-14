Video: ROCK OF AGES at North Shore Music Theatre
The reel captures scenes from the theater-in-the-round staging of the 1980s jukebox musical.
North Shore Music Theatre posted a highlight reel from its current production of ROCK OF AGES, offering glimpses of the glam-rock staging now running at the Beverly, Massachusetts venue. The video compiles footage from the show, giving audiences a preview of the costuming and rock anthems featured throughout the production.
ROCK OF AGES is set in 1987 on Hollywood's Sunset Strip and follows Drew, a boy from South Detroit, and Sherrie, a small-town girl chasing stardom, whose paths cross at the fabled Bourbon Room. Their romance and ambitions are tested as the Strip faces destruction from developers looking to shut down the music scene. The jukebox musical is built around hits from Bon Jovi, Journey, Foreigner, Poison, and other bands of the era.
The production runs at North Shore Music Theatre from August 12 through August 23, 2026.
More details on the production, including cast members EJ Dohring and Chelsea Williams, were shared when the show was first announced, as reported in ROCK OF AGES to Come to North Shore Music Theatre This Summer. Production photos from the run were also previously featured in Photos: ROCK OF AGES At North Shore Music Theatre.
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