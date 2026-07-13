Video: Inside Rehearsals for A CHORUS LINE at Barrington Stage Company

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Barrington Stage Company has released rehearsal footage of A CHORUS LINE, the Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning musical, running July 15 through August 8 at the Boyd-Quinson Theater, in a co-production with Geva Theatre.

Directed by Alan Paul, the landmark musical follows 17 dancers auditioning for a coveted spot in the next hot Broadway show, where proving they have more than just talent will take grit. Conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett with co-choreography by Bob Avian, the production celebrates the show that eclipsed all others when it shot to fame 50 years ago. The musical features a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Edward Kleban.

Special events include an Opening Celebration on Sunday, July 19 at 2 p.m., a Deeper Look discussion on Sunday, August 2 at 11 a.m., and an Aftershow on Thursday, July 23.

For tickets and information, visit Barrington Stage Company online or contact the box office at 413-242-6411 or info@barringtonstageco.org. The Boyd-Quinson Theater is located at 30 Union Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.