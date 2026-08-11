Video: MEAN GIRLS in Rehearsal at Cape Playhouse

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The Cape Playhouse is gearing up for its production of MEAN GIRLS, and a new video offers another look inside the rehearsal room as the cast finalizes preparations for opening night. The footage follows earlier rehearsal clips shared by the theatre, continuing to build anticipation ahead of the show's run.

MEAN GIRLS is based on Tina Fey's popular film of the same name. The musical follows Cady Heron, a teenager who spent her formative years in Africa before enrolling in an American high school, where she becomes entangled with a powerful clique of classmates known as The Plastics as she navigates the social hierarchy of teenage life.

The production is set to open at the Cape Playhouse on August 12th and will run through August 29th. Tickets are available through the theatre's website.

The new rehearsal video follows the Cape Playhouse's earlier MEAN GIRLS rehearsal footage, which gave audiences a first glimpse of the cast preparing for the production before performances begin.

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