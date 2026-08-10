See Hugh Jackman with the Boston Pops at Tanglewood!
Check Out the Special Offer Below
Hugh Jackman brings the glamor of Hollywood and the glitz of Broadway to Tanglewood on August 11.See Hugh Jackman with the Boston Pops at Tanglewood!
The multi-talented performer will take the stage at the Koussevitzky Music Shed in Lenox, Massachusetts, for an evening of music spanning the greatest hits of his career. Expect selections from The Boy from Oz and The Music Man, alongside beloved songs from the feature films The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables.
The concert takes place on August 11 at 7 p.m., offering audiences a chance to experience the power of Broadway, Hollywood, and symphonic magic under the Berkshire stars. Pack a picnic and settle in for an unforgettable evening with one of entertainment's brightest stars performing alongside the Boston Pops.
Get Tickets now to secure your spot at this special performance.
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