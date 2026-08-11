Video: NOISES OFF Rehearsal at Barrington Stage Company
Rehearsal footage offers a preview of the physical comedy driving the Pittsfield production.
NOISES OFF at Barrington Stage Company is the subject of new rehearsal footage shared by the theatre, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the cast working through Michael Frayn's backstage farce before it opens to audiences in Pittsfield.
NOISES OFF follows a theatre troupe rehearsing and performing a fictional sex farce called Nothing On, with the action unfolding both onstage and off as the production spirals into chaos. Frayn's play is built around escalating physical comedy and mistaken identities, requiring precise timing from its cast as backstage mishaps repeatedly derail the show within the show.
The production runs at Barrington Stage Company's Boyd-Quinson Theater, part of a summer slate that has also included the world premiere of Dead Girl's Quinceañera. Gordon Greenberg directs NOISES OFF for the company, staging a play that depends heavily on rehearsed precision to land its comic set pieces, making the rehearsal process itself a fitting subject for video coverage.
Barrington Stage previously announced its cast and creative team for NOISES OFF, setting the stage for the production now being previewed through this rehearsal video.
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