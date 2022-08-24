Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Robert Fripp and His Manager David Singleton Come To City Winery Boston Next Month

The performance is on Thursday September 22.

Boston News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  

Robert Fripp and His Manager David Singleton Come To City Winery Boston Next Month

Robert Fripp, founding member of King Crimson and music executive David Singleton will share their knowledge about life and the music business gained in their legendary careers in An Evening Of Talking with Robert Fripp and David Singleton at City Winery Boston, Thursday September 22.

Fripp has teamed up with his manager David Singleton to provide answers to questions that are frequently asked of a rock legend who has been a contributor and collaborator with Brian Eno, David Bowie, Daryl Hall, David Sylvian, Peter Gabriel, Posh Poppers, and "a lot of other totally excellent people."

David Singleton established Digital Global Media with Robert Fripp in 1993 and has managed King Crimson since 2018. David is King Crimson's producer and author of The Vicar Chronicles.

An endless stream of people ask Fripp burning questions, many of which are actually not even quite smoldering. In most cases they would be better answered by David Singleton. This is an opportunity to ask both Fripp and Singleton the questions that get them out of bed in the morning.

Among the questions asked of these gentlemen over the years are: Where does Music come from? Where's Toyah? What does it take to survive the music business? What will Toyah be wearing in Boston? When does the impossible become possible? Where's Toyah? Can music change the world? Why did Fripp put on a tutu and dance to Swan Lake at the end of his garden? Where is Toyah? Who is The Vicar?

"That Awful Man and His Manager: An Evening of Conversation with Robert Fripp and David Singleton" at City Winery Boston takes place Thursday September 22 at 8:00 PM. Doors will open at 6:00 PM. For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.





More Hot Stories For You


SIX THE MUSICAL On Sale Now At The Emerson Colonial TheatreSIX THE MUSICAL On Sale Now At The Emerson Colonial Theatre
August 23, 2022

Broadway In Boston has announced that tickets for the eight week engagement of the electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss are now on sale to the public. 
Lowell Memorial Auditorium Celebrates 100 Years As Center Of Merrimack Valley's Cultural CommunityLowell Memorial Auditorium Celebrates 100 Years As Center Of Merrimack Valley's Cultural Community
August 23, 2022

Built shortly after the end of World War I to honor Lowell's veterans of all wars, the Lowell Memorial Auditorium will celebrate its centennial this fall, continuing a century-long tradition as the hub of arts and entertainment in the Merrimack Valley. 
Single Show Tickets Now Available For Handel and Haydn Society 2022-23 SeasonSingle Show Tickets Now Available For Handel and Haydn Society 2022-23 Season
August 23, 2022

The Handel and Haydn Society has announced that single show tickets are now on sale for the upcoming 2022-23 season, which features eight H+H premieres.
Tickets On Sale For The World Premiere Of CONNECTED, THE MUSICALTickets On Sale For The World Premiere Of CONNECTED, THE MUSICAL
August 22, 2022

Tickets are now on sale for the world premiere of 'Connected, the Musical,' an original musical written by Kathryn Denney.
Shakespeare & Company's Northeast Regional Tour to Return With ROMEO & JULIETShakespeare & Company's Northeast Regional Tour to Return With ROMEO & JULIET
August 22, 2022

After a two-year hiatus, Shakespeare & Company has announced the return of the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare, sending touring productions of Shakespeare's plays, along with a variety of related workshops, into middle and high schools, colleges, and other venues across the Northeast and beyond.