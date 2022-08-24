Robert Fripp and His Manager David Singleton Come To City Winery Boston Next Month

Robert Fripp, founding member of King Crimson and music executive David Singleton will share their knowledge about life and the music business gained in their legendary careers in An Evening Of Talking with Robert Fripp and David Singleton at City Winery Boston, Thursday September 22.

Fripp has teamed up with his manager David Singleton to provide answers to questions that are frequently asked of a rock legend who has been a contributor and collaborator with Brian Eno, David Bowie, Daryl Hall, David Sylvian, Peter Gabriel, Posh Poppers, and "a lot of other totally excellent people."

David Singleton established Digital Global Media with Robert Fripp in 1993 and has managed King Crimson since 2018. David is King Crimson's producer and author of The Vicar Chronicles.

An endless stream of people ask Fripp burning questions, many of which are actually not even quite smoldering. In most cases they would be better answered by David Singleton. This is an opportunity to ask both Fripp and Singleton the questions that get them out of bed in the morning.

Among the questions asked of these gentlemen over the years are: Where does Music come from? Where's Toyah? What does it take to survive the music business? What will Toyah be wearing in Boston? When does the impossible become possible? Where's Toyah? Can music change the world? Why did Fripp put on a tutu and dance to Swan Lake at the end of his garden? Where is Toyah? Who is The Vicar?

"That Awful Man and His Manager: An Evening of Conversation with Robert Fripp and David Singleton" at City Winery Boston takes place Thursday September 22 at 8:00 PM. Doors will open at 6:00 PM. For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.