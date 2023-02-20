Review: THE 12TH ANNUAL 10 X 10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL at Barrington Stage Company Offers Berkshire Audiences a Sure Sign the 2023 Season is On the Way.

About two weeks ago, that little guy down in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, predicted six more weeks of Winter. While its hard to be certain about his accuracy, there can be little doubt that with the opening of this year's 10 x 10 New Play Festival at Barrington Stage, the 2023 Theatre Season will soon be arriving in the Berkshires.

Matt Neely and Peggy Pharr Wilson

Photo: David Dashiell

Those who have done the math know this annual pre-season offering at BSC answers the word-problem, what do you get when you multiply 10 ten-minute plays by 10 playwrights... 100 minutes of pure joy.

BSC's new Artistic Director, Alan Paul, serves as director on one half the pieces, with Matthew Penn handling the other five. The ensemble cast includes 10 x 10 veterans Matt Neeley, Peggy Pharr Wilson, and Robert Zuckerman. Making their festival debuts are Skyler Gallun, Sky Marie, and Camille Upshaw. The creative team includes Peggy Walsh (costume design), Marcus Kearns (scenic design), Lucas Palweski (lighting design) and Eric Shimelonis (sound design). Hope Rose Kelly (Production Stage Manager), Merit Glover (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting by Pat McCorkle CSA and Rebecca Weiss CSA.

The Opening by Matt Neely sets things off with an up tempo ditty ala Guys and Dolls that speaks about both the return of fully live theatre as some may recall from pre-pandemic days; as well as a bit of how things have changed, stayed the same, and the nature / notion of change itself. Over slightly less than the next two hours, we are treated to a veritable theatrical buffet with servings of comedy, drama, intrigue, and that which the theatre arts do best - imitate life or in this case lives, The collection has something that will likely touch one or more aspects of the many lives gathered together to share the experience. The skilled ensemble seem particularly comfortable and adept at presenting characters and experiences we seem to know, as well as some we see ourselves in.

Robert Zukerman and Sky Marie

Photo: David Dashiell

Selections include: Bright Field of Dreams by Stephen Kaplan; A Date by Diana Metzger; Anything You Want by Arlene Jaffe; Gimme Shelter by Robert Weibezahl; Real Magic by Brent Askari; The Moon is Full of it by Jim Moss; If I Go First by Michael Brady; Piece of Cake by Allie Costa; The Haunting Package by Deirdre Girard; All Aboard by Michael Burgan.

The company and seemingly all involved with BSC's 10X10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL have done an admirable job creating and presenting an event that is enjoyable, relatable, entertaining, and thought provoking. The 12th ANNUAL 10 X 10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL continues on the St. Germaine Stage at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center (36 Linden Street in Pittsfield) with performances through March 5, 2023.