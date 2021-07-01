Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Finds Its Grail in Ogunquit Playhouse's New Leary Pavilion

From the comedic brilliance of the mighty Pythons, this new take on Eric Idle's already hysterically inaccurate version of King Arthur's quest for the Holy Grail - directed by BT MacNicholl, who helmed the show's 1st National Tour, and starring Charles Shaughnessy, Mariand Torres, Jen Cody, Marc Ginsburg, Josh Grisetti, Daniel A. Lopez, Dwelvan David, and Nic Rouleau - SPAMALOT has been thrilling New England audiences in a brand new 25,000 square foot, steel structured outdoor venue. Performances run through July 10.

Dan Marois, BroadwayWorld: "This space offers every ounce of magic that the Ogunquit Playhouse has offered for well over eight decades. Sure, we would all like to be back in the historic theater, but this structure is a magnificent achievement to insure a comfortable, and very safe, venue for theater in 2021. Thank you Ogunquit Playhouse for bringing me home once again."



Bobby Franklin, Boxing Over Broadway: "Don't think twice about buying tickets for SPAMALOT and the rest of the season. Come out of your cocoon and step into the world of outstanding musical theatre at the Ogunquit Playhouse. It really feels good to be back looking at the bright side of life!"



Steve Feeney, Portland Press Herald: "The Playhouse's choice for the season-opening show seemed just about perfect for this unusual setting, and a general, let's-have-some-fun atmosphere quickly took hold."



Mike Hoban, Theatre Mirror: "This entertaining production is precisely the kind of silly fun needed to snap theatergoers out of our doldrums by reminding us of the joy of the shared experience of laughing out loud with a crowd of people."



Nancye Tuttle, The Weekly Sentinel: "Kudos are in order to the cast, crew, Playhouse staff and benefactors for bringing live theatre back in a safe, sane way."



Kobi Kassal, Theatrely: "No SPAMALOT would be complete without a diva-licious Lady of the Lake and I don't think one better could be found than beltress powerhouse Mariand Torres who is tremendous and exactly what one needs after sitting inside for the past 18 months".

Photo courtesy Ogunquit Playhouse

SPAMALOT runs at Ogunquit Playhouse, 10 Main Street, Ogunquit, ME from June 16- July 10. www.ogunquitplayhouse.com 207-646-5511