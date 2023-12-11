Review: North Shore Music Theatre Makes Magic Once Again With A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A MUSICAL GHOST STORY

Bill Hanney’s North Shore Music Theatre production of “A Christmas Carol: A Musical Ghost Story” is the veritable gold standard of stage versions of Charles Dickens’ classic novella.

First presented in 1989, NSMT’s “A Christmas Carol” has long since become a holiday staple throughout New England, having been seen by some one million people. That number is sure to tick up yet again with this year’s stellar production, running through December 23 in Beverly.

An original adaptation of the 1843 Dickens masterpiece by former NSMT artistic director Jon Kimbell, assisted by David James and David Zoffoli, the production features a score comprised of traditional music of the season and original music by Alby Potts and James Woodland.

The story is a familiar one. Ebenezer Scrooge is a hard-nosed, self-focused businessman in Victorian London. He has no friends, he’s disowned his only living relative, and he treats everyone in his path with contempt. He has no interest in Christmas, thinks only about making money, and very grudgingly gives his clerk, Bob Cratchit, the day off.

Ultimately, however, he learns the true meaning of Christmas through a range of peculiar and magical ghostly encounters with three ghosts who show him his own past and present – and what the future holds for him if he doesn't change his ways, and fast.

Ebenezer Scrooge has been played on stage and in feature films and television by a wide range of actors, from Alastair Sim, Albert Finney, Michael Caine, Robert Morse, Tim Curry, Buddy Hackett, George C. Scott, Derek Jacobi, and Patrick Stewart to Susan Lucci, to name just a few. At NSMT, though, the role is all but owned by the estimable David Coffee, now taking his 29th turn as the mean miser turned benevolent townsman.

With 29 years as Scrooge, Coffee, a veteran of 64 other NSMT productions, including this season’s “Elvis: A Musical Celebration,” is a superb performer. He uses every moment that he’s on stage to full effect, from his early rapid-fire delivery of a litany of sharp put-downs of everyone from his loyal employee Bob Cratchit, warmly played by Russell Garrett in his 12th anniversary, to the town philanthropists and even his own nephew, Fred, portrayed with earnestness by Bronson Norris Murphy, making his seventh appearance in the production.

Also back for the 29th time is the always entertaining Cheryl McMahon as Mrs. Fezziwig, wife of Mr. Fezziwig (a jovial J.T. Turner marking his 14th year), Scrooge’s kindly mentor and former boss, and also the quintessentially Dickensian Mrs. Dilber, who stands out in act two’s “Isn’t It Grand, Boys?” as she sings of selling Scrooge’s personal belongings to Old Joe (a strong Billy Goldstein).

In his 10th holiday season is Tommy Labanaris, who’s terrific as the narrator. Also compelling is Carrington Vilmont, who literally flies above the fray as Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s longtime business partner, now long deceased.

An original cast member returning for her 13th time this year, Leigh Barrett, whose glorious voice is showcased on “A Dream Within a Dream,” is ethereal in all white as the Ghost of Christmas Past and also winning as the wise, sometimes wise-cracking, Mrs. Cratchit.

In his NSMT debut, Davron S. Monroe is grand as the Ghost of Christmas Present, impressively traversing the stage on stilts. Monroe also provides magnificent vocals on “Boar’s Head Carol” and “The Gloucestershire Wassail,” and does fine character work as one of the philanthropists.

Jack Gimpel is a ghoulish Ghost of Christmas Future and also a dashing young Scrooge, who has a heartbreaking encounter with Belle (a touching Turner Riley). On opening night, Ainlsey Moulton was heart-rending as the disabled Tiny Tim. At other performances, Stella Centore will play the role.

Deserving of special mention are Michael Olaribigbe and Drew Porrett as the spirits called Pearlies. Both performers are wondrous, from their first entrance on sheer, drape-like acrobatic ropes to their spritely tumbles around the stage, adding otherworldly appeal to key moments in the show.

The cast also features many talented young performers including Jack Baumrind (Boy Scrooge, Iggy), Helen Brady (Fan), Isabella Carroll (Martha Cratchit), Adalyn Daly (Belinda Cratchit), Brady Murphy (Peter Cratchit), Quinn Murphy (London Child #1), and Jackson Wisco (London Child #2). Also in the cast are Sarah Koury, covering the roles of Peter and Martha, Graham Layton, covering the roles of Boy Scrooge and London Children, and Grace Olah, covering the roles of Fan and Belinda.

Led by Coffee and with a large cast, so many of whom also have long NSMT histories, the production, once again under the first-rate direction of Kevin P. Hill, looks and sounds great at every turn, with note-perfect music direction by Milton Grainger and crystalline sound design by Leon Rothenberg. The production also features the richly detailed original scenic design by Howard C. Jones, shown off beautifully by Jack Mehler’s mood-capturing lighting.

Utilizing a rich color palette, textured materials, and some of her own designs, costume coordinator Kelly Baker has maintained the familiar look of the production, while Gerard Kelley’s original wig and hair design is augmented here by Kat Shanahan’s additional wig designs.

The opening-night curtain call was met with thunderous applause. When it eventually subsided, and the cast dispersed to their dressing rooms, Coffee lingered to meet audience members eager to shake his hand. It was a richly deserved star moment for the beloved actor.

Photo caption: David Coffee (Ebenezer Scrooge) and company in a scene from the North Shore Music Theatre production of “A Christmas Carol: A Musical Ghost Story.” Photo by David Costa.