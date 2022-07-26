Review: GOD OF CARNAGE at The Cape Playhouse

FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: JASON O'CONNELL, Jill Abramowitz, VANESSA LOCK AND Benim Foster

The Cape Playhouse, the longest-running professional summer theater in the country, continues its exciting 2022 season with its current production of the international comedy sensation, God of Carnage. Founded in 1927, the Cape Playhouse was reputed by the New York Times as "the place where Broadway goes to Summer." It has seen the likes of such legends as Julie Andrews and Ginger Rogers grace its stage, and has since continued to uphold its high caliber of professional theater into its 95th year of production. Named as one of the 5o Best Small Stage Theaters in America, the Playhouse now presents the deliciously dark comedy God of Carnage as part of its summer repertoire.

Written by Yazmin Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton and directed by Joe Calarco, God of Carnage began performances on July 20th and will conclude its run at the Playhouse on July 30th. Based on the movie Carnage, Reza's adoption staged adaptation earned the French playwright, novelist, actress and screenwriter numerous accolades. Alongside world renowned translator Chrishoper Hampton, her work won the Cesar Award for screenwriting, the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play and the 2009 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Comedy (among others).

God of Carnage is a modern comedy with timeless themes. Two sets of parents meet with the intention of dealing with their unruly children. In the midst of parental anguish, the audience expects these adults to handle their current debacle in a mature, rational manner; instead, they bear witness to something quite different. Things go topsy turvy when the parents begin to act out, turning this tense situation into something quite hilarious, emotional and downright crazy (and of course, alcohol-infused).

"What Yasmina Reza achieved in writing God of Carnage is a brilliant example of what great art can accomplish", says Cape Playhouse Artistic Director David Elliott, himself a Tony Award winner and acclaimed director/producer of various Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End productions. "It's an exceptionally well-crafted play. Reza presents us with a satirical situation, rife with absurdity and dark comedy - but all of it thoroughly real and honest. She shows us something of ourselves... as the play entertains us, grips us and demands our attention."

God of Carnage features a stellar Broadway cast, which includes Jill Abramovitz (an award-winning theater and TV/film actress, lyricist and book writer), Michael Novak (in his debut at the Playhouse), actress and director Vanessa Lock (who reprises the role she performed at the Signature Theatre in VA) and Benim Foster, who originated the role of Isaac in the Pulitzer Prize winning Disgraced (American Theatre Company). Joining them is a creative team made up of Scenic Designer Sarah Beth Hall, Costume Designer Johanna Pan, Lighting Designer Andrew Cissna, Sound Designer/Engineer Jacob Levitin, Stage Manager Arthus Atkinson and Fight Director Casey Kaleba.

God of Carnage is currently in performances at the Cape Playhouse (located at 820 Main Street in Dennis) until July 30th, so grab your tickets fast! Tickets range from $45 - $80, with a 15% discount for groups of 10 or more. For more information on purchasing both single tickets and season packages, please visit Ticketing. The performance runs 80 minutes (with no intermission), and is best suited for patrons over the age of 13.

While you're at the Playhouse, please be sure to check out the expansive 22-acre campus, which houses both the Cape Cod Museum of Art and the Cape Cinema. It's a truly wonderful day spent in Dennis, so please take advantage of all that the Cape Playhouse and summer on Cape Cod has to offer!

Photo Credit: Richard Maclone / The Cape Playhouse