Reagle Music Theatre To Stream Virtual St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston will stream "A Toast to the Irish: A Glass Full of Music and Mischief" March 13-20 on its YouTube channel. Viewing links will be available on Reagle's website and social media platforms.

This virtual celebration of St. Patrick's Day will premiere at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 13 and run through 11:59 p.m. ET Saturday, March 20.

"A Toast to the Irish" features some of Reagle Music Theatre's most beloved Celtic songs, dances, stories, and blessings. A mix of encore and new performances, the program features Erik Sachs, Liam Harney, the Harney Academy's Irish Step Dancers, the Massachusetts Harp Ensemble, Sarah Pfisterer, Jen Ellis, Katie Connor, and everyone's favorite humorist Harold "Jerry" Walker, who also serves as the stream's emcee.

"Given the ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19, we are once again faced with presenting an online alternative to one of our most cherished holiday traditions, A Little Bit of Ireland," says Robert Eagle, producing artistic director of Reagle Music Theatre. "Instead of kicking up our heels 'in the parlor' in person, we are inviting our friends, family, artists and audiences to raise a glass together online for this virtual cèilidh, or party."

"A Toast to the Irish" is presented free of charge, but donations are gratefully accepted. Every amount of $10 or more keeps Reagle Music Theatre on track to return with live performances once this pandemic crisis is over. Please feel free to visit ReagleMusicTheatre.org/Support any time during or after the show.

For more information and to link to the stream once it goes live, please visit ReagleMusicTheatre.org.