Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Reagle Music Theatre To Stream Virtual St. Patrick's Day Celebration

“A Toast to the Irish” features some of Reagle Music Theatre's most beloved Celtic songs, dances, stories, and blessings.

Mar. 3, 2021  

Reagle Music Theatre To Stream Virtual St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston will stream "A Toast to the Irish: A Glass Full of Music and Mischief" March 13-20 on its YouTube channel. Viewing links will be available on Reagle's website and social media platforms.

This virtual celebration of St. Patrick's Day will premiere at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 13 and run through 11:59 p.m. ET Saturday, March 20.

"A Toast to the Irish" features some of Reagle Music Theatre's most beloved Celtic songs, dances, stories, and blessings. A mix of encore and new performances, the program features Erik Sachs, Liam Harney, the Harney Academy's Irish Step Dancers, the Massachusetts Harp Ensemble, Sarah Pfisterer, Jen Ellis, Katie Connor, and everyone's favorite humorist Harold "Jerry" Walker, who also serves as the stream's emcee.

"Given the ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19, we are once again faced with presenting an online alternative to one of our most cherished holiday traditions, A Little Bit of Ireland," says Robert Eagle, producing artistic director of Reagle Music Theatre. "Instead of kicking up our heels 'in the parlor' in person, we are inviting our friends, family, artists and audiences to raise a glass together online for this virtual cèilidh, or party."

"A Toast to the Irish" is presented free of charge, but donations are gratefully accepted. Every amount of $10 or more keeps Reagle Music Theatre on track to return with live performances once this pandemic crisis is over. Please feel free to visit ReagleMusicTheatre.org/Support any time during or after the show.

For more information and to link to the stream once it goes live, please visit ReagleMusicTheatre.org.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Telly Leung
Telly Leung
Nic Rouleau
Nic Rouleau
Hannah Cruz
Hannah Cruz

Related Articles View More Boston Stories
Boch Center Presents The Best Of THE GHOST LIGHT SERIES Photo

Boch Center Presents The Best Of THE GHOST LIGHT SERIES

History At Play Presents MRS. NATHANAEL GREENE (LADY CATY) Photo

History At Play Presents MRS. NATHANAEL GREENE (LADY CATY)

New Repertory Theatre Presents A Recording Of UNVEILED Photo

New Repertory Theatre Presents A Recording Of UNVEILED

Student Blog: Six Degrees of Separation - Theatre Edition! Photo

Student Blog: Six Degrees of Separation - Theatre Edition!


More Hot Stories For You

  • Vosto5: Brass Band Comes to Vzlet
  • Cirk La Putyka Presents UP'END'DOWN
  • Classical Movements' Prague Summer Nights: Young Artists Music Festival to Take Place Live and In Person
  • Ponec Presents ANIMAL CARNIVAL